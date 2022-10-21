CROSS-COUNTRY
CMC Championships
Caroline Gregory and the Frederick girls cross-country team cruised to victory at Friday’s Central Maryland Conference championships at Boonsboro High School.
Paced by Gregory’s dominant individual win in 17 minutes, 45.6 seconds, the Cadets topped the field of 13 teams with a point total of 43, easily outpacing Oakdale (110), the second-place overall team.
The Cadets’ other four scoring runners in the overall competition were Jules Brawner (sixth), Sofia Driver (10th), Mary Joy Johnson (13th) and Lucinda Slagle (16th).
The meet was also divided into the Spires and Gambrill division results, so Frederick also claimed the Spires girls title.
Thomas Johnson’s James Partlow was equally dominating in the boys competition, completing the course in 16:01 for the overall individual and Spires titles. He beat runner-up Alexander Contreras, of Catoctin, by almost 17 seconds.
North Hagerstown edged Oakdale for the overall boys team crown, 76-87.
SPIRES GIRLS
Oakdale was second in the division to Frederick, paced by Sydney Querry (11th), Madison Chorney (12th) and Zhana Ivanova (15th).
Linganore (fourth) was led by Anna Quackenbush (fourth) and Meredith Moyer (sixth).
Urbana (fifth) got a third-place finish from Ivy Coldren, while Maia Bell was 14th.
Ella Wilson took seventh as the top finisher for Thomas Johnson (sixth).
Elizabeth Young finished 17th to pace seventh-place Tuscarora.
SPIRES BOYS
After champion North Hagerstown, Oakdale was second behind Abhishek Mudireddy and Sam Skinner, who finished three-four. Teammate Ryan Brightman was ninth.
Linganore (third) was led by Cormac Moroney in fifth and Kyle Walker in 10th.
Terrance Tomblin took eighth to pace Urbana (fourth), while fifth-place Tuscarora’s Julian Pickens was 12th.
After Partlow’s win, sixth-place TJ’s Jonathan Regules took 14th.
Frederick (seventh) was led by Canton Wetzel in seventh.
GAMBRILL GIRLS
Middletown’s Erin McQuitty was the champion (18:40.7) as her Knights finished second to Smithsburg, 38-50. The Knights’ Phoebe Manalo (seventh) and Corrine Sullivan (14th) were also in the top 15.
Brunswick (third) was paced by Lauren Laverty in fifth and Morgan Jarrell in ninth.
Catoctin (fourth) was led by Jenna Conley in 12th, while Walkersville (sixth) was led by Kylie Schultz in eighth.
GAMBRILL BOYS
Catoctin’s Contreras (16:17.9) claimed the individual honors as the Cougars took the team crown, too, nipping Middletown by a score of 49-51.
The Cougars’ other scorers were Santiago Canadas Fraga (third), Gabriel Riling (10th), Daniel Hoyle (15th) and Nikolas Contreras (20th).
The Knights’ top finisher was Thomas Stokes (fourth), followed by Quinn Sullivan (sixth), Daniel Michaels (11th) and Giovanni Rossi (13th) all in the top 15.
Brunswick’s Ray Gibson placed second to lead the Railroaders (third). Teammate Morgon Corwine was ninth, while Sammy Joseph was 14th.
Walkersville (fifth) had Akash Hirpara and Nathaniel Crosse go seven-eight.
BOYS SOCCER
Goretti 3, Frederick 2
No details were provided.
