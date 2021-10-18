BOYS SOCCER
Frederick 5, Middletown 1
Kevin Urbina contributed a goal and an assist to lead the Cadets (7-3-1) on Monday night.
Hugo Merry, Jahiem Jameson and Ivan Quijada also scored goals for Frederick, which also received an own goal.
Zander Templeton and Diego Henriquez each had one assist.
The Knights (7-5-1) got their lone goal from Tyler Hollis off an Aaron Augustine assist.
Urbana 1, Howard 0
No details were provided.
GIRLS SOCCER
Boonsboro 1, Middletown 0, 2OT
The Warriors scored in the final seconds of the second overtime.
Middletown goalies Kristine Paza and RaeAna Kincaid combined for three saves.
The JV game ended in a 1-1 tie.
VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s 3, Catholic 0
Scores: 25-4, 25-11, 25-15. St. John’s leaders: Sam Watkins, 7 aces, 16 assists; Lamaria Estridge, 3 blocks; Audrey Spindle, 5 aces, 9 kills, 14 assists, 2 blocks; Kalia Espenlaub, 13 kills; Hailey Blotner, 4 aces; Jillian Fedor, 12 digs; Katie Russell, 2 blocks. Note: St. John’s ended conference play with a 9-1 record, securing a second seed for the playoffs. JV: St. John’s won 2-0.
MSD 3, Model 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-9, 25-10. MSD leaders: Citrine Lummer, 11 kills, 7 digs, 5 aces; Jade Macedo, 2 kills, 19 assists, 1 dig, 5 aces; Amber Virnig, 5 kills, 1 dig, 3 aces. MSD record: 18-5-2.
JV score: Walkersville beat Liberty 2-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walkersville 3, Brunswick 0
Olivia Miller had a goal and an assist to pace the Lions, who also received goals from Hannah Miller and Sarah Pham in dominating the action.
Macenzie Rosenberger and Meghan Farrar also had assists.
Brunswick goalie Rachel Johansson had 13 saves.
Linganore 3, Middletown 1
Annabel Geisler had a goal and an assist to propel the Lancers.
Linganore’s other goal-scorers were Grace Doy and Carmen Wilhelm, while assists came from Casey Landahl and Alexi Crosby.
The Knights’ goal was scored by Carson Goodie.
Linganore won the JV game 2-1.
Oakdale 5, TJ 0
Ally Rice scored twice to propel the Bears.
MacKenzie Kuninger, Tess Schlichting and Peyton Smallwood had one goal apiece.
Oakdale goalie Lilly Murphy made two saves in the shutout.
In goal for TJ, Cali Morgan made 17 saves, while Ella Call made four saves.
