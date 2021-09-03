FOOTBALL
Frederick 44, Aberdeen 30
The host Cadets put on an offensive show, starring Chris Metevia and Trayvon Neal on Friday night.
Metevia rushed for 221 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns. Neal had six catches for 152 yards and four touchdowns — three receiving, one rushing.
Quarterback Brian Mbduthia was 8 of 15 for 178 yards.
Hugo Murray kicked four extra points.
Nahshon McKinney had an interception.
Lancers 30, Kenwood 0
The host Lancers got off to a strong start on both sides of the ball, getting a pair of rushing touchdowns from Josh Little, while forcing three turnovers and a safety on defense.
Little scored on runs of 20 and 2, rushing for 82 yards.
Andrew Young caught three passes for 50 yards, including a 26-yards strike from quarterback Timmy Conner (6 of 12, 108 yards). Conner also hit Zane Bailey for a 26-yard TD.
Linebacker Carter Neil tackled Kenwood’s quarterback in the end zone for Linganore’s safety. Meanwhile, Conner had an interception and forced a fumble on defense.
Kelsey Bannon and Chase Schultz each had a fumble recovery.
Ethan Arneson rushed for 62 yards, while Bailey rushed for 62 yards.
Brian Blum was good on all four of his extra-point kicks.
Walkersville 42, Liberty 14
Walkersville rang up 379 total yards and had a pair of 100-yard rushers in the road victory.
The Lions were paced by Rony Lopez, who rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts.
Jae Sean Fulton added 116 yards and a TD on 18 carries.
Gavin Hughes contributed a pair of TDs, while Jeremiah Franklin and Malik Bowie each had one.
Riley Cave snagged an interception.
Boonsboro 14, Catoctin 7
The Cougars’ scored their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter, but their rally was stopped short. No other details were provided.
Urbana 32, R. Montgomery 14
David Avit scored three touchdowns for the Hawks. No other details were provided.
MSD 56, Rappahannock 0
In their first game in nearly two years, the Orioles scored 44 points in the first half on their way to a blowout win over Rappahannock. Ethan Sheppeck and Zion Ortiz each scored three touchdowns and ran for more than 100 yards. Nathan Sheppeck, meanwhile, rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown.
N. Hagerstown 19, Thomas Johnson 6
TJ Brandon Hylton threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Jaiden Pritchard.
The Patriots' defense was led by Ty Allen, Enuel Addoquaye, Matthew Greulich and Devin Jordan.
Sidwell Friends 45, St. John’s Catholic Prep 8
Early mistakes doomed the Vikings, according to first-year head coach Jerry Rogers. Sidwell Friends scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and rolled to the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Century 3, Middletown 2
Ashton Smith and Aaron Augustine scored for the Knights (0-1), while Tyler Hollis and Ashton Smith had assists.
Middletown goalkeeper JC Schooler had five saves.
Frederick 12, Martinsburg 0
The Cadets’ Ivan Quijada and Jahiem Jamison scored three goals apiece, while Diego Henriquez added two. Nikolas Gusman added four assists.
Frederick plays Century on Saturday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lafayette 3, Mount 0
The loss dropped Mount St. Mary’s to 1-1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bucknell 2, Mount 0
Goalkeeper Arden Lembryk made a career-high 13 saves for the Mountaineers in the setback.
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
Blazer Twilight Meet
Hood College’s Thomas Kasanicky was the individual champion and led the men’s cross-country team to the team title on its home course at Othello Regional Park.
Kasanicky won the meet with a time of 19:02.3. Grayson Whitesell was third with a time of 19:38.8.
In the women’s meet, Hood had four of the top six finishers to take the victory. Karina Turner led the way with a time of 23:19.4 to take second place. Macy Gerbes ran a time of 23:22.5 and was third.
Mount 5K Duals
On the Mount’s new cross country course, the Mountaineers put the first building blocks of their season in place with today’s performances. John Wang had a top 10 finish (ninth) to pace the men’s team, while freshman Michelle Weaver was the Mount’s top runner (20th) for the women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.