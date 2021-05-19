BOYS LACROSSE
Brunswick 19, Frederick 9
Josh Cadle went off for nine goals as the Roaders improved to 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Other Brunswick scorers were JT Harich (five goals, one assist), Cameron Cornett (two goals, four assists), Isaac Herbert (two goals), Brice Bell (two assists), Ben Wells (one goal) and Peyton Dean (one assist). Goalie Charlie Lawrence made seven saves.
Urbana 16, Tuscarora 3
The Hawks moved to 5-0 after Jason Jozwiak scored five goals with four assists to lead their latest victory.
Other Urbana scorers were: Jack Jozwiak (three goals, two assists), Gavin McKay (three goals, one assist), Jason Kolar (three goals, two assists), Jackson Weston (one goal), Eric Kolar (one goal) and Hunter Bryant (one assist).
Goalie Collen McKay made six saves, while Bryant won eight faceoffs.
Linganore 19, Walkersville 6
The Lancers’ onslaught was spearheaded by Gabe Wheat (five goals, four assists) and Caleb Bennett (five goals, three assists).
Other Linganore scorers were: Zack Kiesling (two goals, six ground balls), Drew Mullineaux (two goals), Dylan Kossoy (two goals), Sean Mullineaux (two assists), Kyle Gardner (one goal, one assist), Kason Gibbons (one goal) and Alex Pauley (one goal, five ground balls). Jackson Curtis made six saves, while Eli Etzler had 16 faceoff wins.
Walkersville goalie Wil Muncy made 13 saves. The Lions’ scorers were Ethan Guillott (three goals, one assist), Josh Henigin (one goal, two assists), Blake Shoemaker (one goal), Nico McDonough (one goal), and Ethan Patrick (one assist).
TJ 12, Catoctin 2
The Patriots’ Coughlin led the way with four goals and three assists, while goalie Ryan Fitzgerald made seven saves.
Other TJ scorers were Ethan Carmona (three goals), Eli Cornell (two goals, one assist), Cooper Gurrie (two goals, one assist), Jake Jacob (one goal, one assist) and Gavin Unglesbee (one goal).
Catoctin’s Charlie Dougherty scored two goals, while Josh Maze had 11 saves.
Oakdale 7, Middletown 6
The Knights’ point scorers were Broden Moran (two goals), Judd Boniface (two goals), Jake Brandenburg (two goals) and Matt Mancini (two assists). Mancini won 17 faceoffs, while goalie Brian Rider had 19 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Catoctin 7, TJ 5
The Cougars' received three goals apiece from Corinn Gregory and Cheyenne Van Echo. Lily Bingman added one goal.
Catoctin goalie Phoenix Moore had nine saves.
The Patriots’ goals were scored by Sophie Jack (two), Sydney McCarron (two) and Jessica Hart (one). Goalie Abby Cooper made 21 saves.
Middletown 22, Oakdale 3
The Knights’ leaders were Isabella Ewine (three goals, four assists), Isabella Dos Santos (four goals), Bailey Broadbent (four goals) and Ellery Bowman (three goals). Goalie Helen Bartman had five saves.
Linganore 15, Walkersville 14
No Linganore information was provided.
Maggie Molnar poured in nine goals, and had 11 draw controls. Goalie Cheyanne Offutt made 10 saves.
Frederick 15, Brunswick 1
The Cadets won their first game of the season behind four goals from Lizzie Goodwin and four assists from Camryn Lauret.
Abigail Effland, Nicole Sibold and Cedar Shapiro each added two goals for Frederick, which improved to 1-4 overall. Goalkeeper Mae Beins made four saves.
BASEBALL
TJ 8, Middletown 4
The host Patriots got two hits apiece from Jacob Orr, Zach Buckley and Jay Parente, while Eric Thomas got the win, going 4 2-3 innings.
Jacob Orr, Alex Tyeryar, Danny Orr and Buckley all had doubles.
The Knights’ Chase Weller and Josh Wagner each had two hits, with one of Weller’s being a double.
Urbana 5, Frederick 1
The host Hawks won their fifth straight game on the strength of Brendan Yagesh’s complete-game two-hitter, in which he struck out 13.
Keegan Johnson had two hits, including a triple, while Julian Samonte drove in two runs for Urbana.
Frederick’s Kyle Brown had an RBI double. Brady MacDonald pitched 5 1-3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
Catoctin 4, Tuscarora 0
Sophomore pitchers Joey McMannis and Peyton Castellow combined to face two over the minimum on a two-hitter for the host Cougars (3-2). McMannis struck out five with no hits in three innings.
Connor Crum, Bryson Caballero and Dusty Isanogle all had two hits with a double.
Jackson Van Tassell had a single for Tuscarora.
SOFTBALL
Catoctin 5, Tuscarora 4
Trailing by a run in the bottom of the seventh, the Cougars (2-4) rallied for the victory. Kara Watkins hit a tying solo home run, then Raegan Miller singled to score Avery Sickeri for the walk-off.
Watkins, Sickery, Courtney Eyler and Miller each had two hits. Sickeri had a double.
Miller started and went 5 2-3 innings, allowing one earned run. Amanda Ray got the win, pitching 1 1-3 innings of scoreless relief.
Middletown 13, TJ 7
The Knights’ Taylor Broadbent recorded the win in relief, pitching 6 2-3 innings, striking out seven and allowing two hits.
Kayla Carr had four hits, included a three-run home run. Sidney Leadbetter and Chloe Saunders each had three hits for Middletown.
Oakdale 7, Brunswick 1
The Bears’ Saylor Kneeland pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.
Peyton Wetherholt and Tara Sothoron each had two RBIs.
MSD 21, Bell Multicultural HS (DC) 13
The Orioles’ onslaught was paced by Hannah Weiss and Estelina Kovacs, who each had three hits, including a home run. Weiss drove in three; Kovacs drove in two.
Citrine Lummer also added a home run among her two hits, while Lillian Froehle had two hits with a double. Lummer and Froehle both drove in a pair, as did Kaylieah Fuller.
Kovacs earned her second win for MSD (2-4).
Urbana 17, Frederick 0
Olivia Perera went 4-for-4 with six RBIs, one homer and two doubles to help the Hawks improve to 5-1.
Cici Bullock had three hits and three RBIs for Urbana. Delaney Reefe had two hits with a double and two RBIs, Maggie Hummer had two hits and two RBIs, Katie Peterson had two RBIs and a double and Spencer Rupinta doubled.
Pitchers Rupinta, Sydney Clark and Reefe combined on the shutout.
TENNIS
Boys
Tuscarora 5, TJ 0
Singles: Sankar def. Jani 6-0,6-0; Anspach def. Jain 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Sappington/Gupta def Lango/Bedwell 6-0, 6-0; Mercier/Taylor won by default; Nzouakeu/Victor Brown def. won by default.
Urbana 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Li def. Liston 6-0, 6-0; Urbana won No. 2 singles by default. Doubles: Rengen/Senzer def. Ament/Zelinsky 6-0, 6-0; Bang/Kwahaja def. Lynons/Markel 6-0, 6-0; Urbana won No. 3 doubles by default.
Oakdale 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Lopez-Duke def. Owen Burdette 6-0, 6-0; Oakdale won the other four matches by default.
Girls
Oakdale 4, Catoctin 1
Singles: Overman (O) def. Smith 3-6, 7-5, (10-6); Burkhard (O) def. Law-Knotts 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Sasse/Snow (O) def. Kovalcik/Archila 6-1, 6-3; Evans/Williams (W) def. Pabis/Candland 7-6 (9-7), 4-6, 7-6 (10-8); Watkins/Koeung-Zambrana (O) def. Andrew/Weisgerber 6-3, 6-1.
