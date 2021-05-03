MEN’S SOCCER
FCC 1, Harford CC 0
Diego Camarena scored off an assist from Daniel Cabrera in the second half for the lone goal of the match Monday as the Cougars moved to 3-1. Goalie Gavin Pennell made nine saves for the shutout.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount’s Kinsella takes NEC weekly honor
Mount St. Mary’s graduate student Kate Kinsella received recognition from the Northeast Conference for the second time this year, netting player of the week honors following an 18-7 win against Saint Francis U.
Kinsella, a Wall, New Jersey native, tied her season-best goal total with six. With the goals, Kinsella collected six points for the fifth time this season. In addition to her scoring efforts, the attacker added a pair of ground balls.
Including last Saturday’s game, Kinsella has hat tricks in more than half of the Mount’s contests, with eight out of 14. She has now three or more goals in five straight games, dating back to April 7 versus LIU.
BASEBALL
Greater Grace Christian Academy 18, MSD 6
Ethan Sheppeck had three RBIs to lead the Orioles. Mepper Beshears added a run and an RBI.
