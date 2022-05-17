SOFTBALL
Class 2A West Region II semifinals
Middletown 10, Glenelg 2
The Knights’ Kayla Carr pounded a pair of home runs and drove in four, leading Middletown to the regional final on the road Tuesday.
Ashlynn Routzahn and Taylor Broadbent also went deep for the Knights. Broadbent earned the win in four innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and six strikeouts.
Carr, Broadbent, Sydney Leadbetter and Caroline Ranneberger each had two hits.
Middletown next travels to face rival and top-seeded Walkersville in the final at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Class 2A West Region II final
Glenelg 3, Walkersville 0
Jack Edwards and Brandon Buschman each had a hit as the Lions’ season came to an end.
Travis Remsberg threw 5 1-3 innings, allowing just two hits with four strikeouts.
BOYS LACROSSE
MIAA C Conference Semifinals
St. John’s 7, Concordia Prep 3
The Vikings had seven different goal-scorers as they won their ninth straight to reach the championship game.
Keller Neuman and Dominic Rosone each had a goal and two assists to lead the victory. Brody Kavanagh and Max Piraino each had a goal and an assist. Joe Novak, Nick Gamarra and Alex Piraino scored one goal apiece.
Goalie Tyler Grove made 17 saves.
St. John’s plays in the final at 6 p.m. Thursday in Sparks.
