SOFTBALL
Middletown 15, Williamsport 6
The Knights’ Kayla Carr had a monster game Monday, driving in nine runs and going 5-for-5 with a pair of home runs.
Taylor Broadbent pitched a complete game for Middletown, striking out 10.
Broadbent and Sydney Leadbetter had three hits each. Kyra Morgan, Ashlynn Routzahn and Camille Jones had two hits apiece.
TJ 7, Frederick 1
Camryn Senuta had three RBIs and Briyana Wright tallied three hits as the Patriots beat the Cadets. Senuta also had two hits, while Wright scored three times.
Andrea Larson and Grace Roark combined to pitch all seven innings for TJ, allowing five hits and one run while striking out nine.
Lauren Routzahn had two hits for Frederick.
Tuscarora 15, North Hagerstown 5
The Titans’ Mackenzie Facine led the way with three hits and five RBIs as every player in Tuscarora’s lineup reached base at least once in the six-inning win.
Avery Neuman had three hits. Emily Fitzgerald added a double and two RBIs. Ryan Mills drove in a pair of runs.
Walkersville 17, Smithsburg 0
The Lions’ Tori Childers collected four hits, including a double and a triple.
Walkersville pounded 15 hits. Caroline Hinkelman, Hailey Putnam and Izzy Dietrich also had multiple hits for the Lions.
Karissa Luther earned the win.
BASEBALL
TJ 12, Frederick 2
Logan Keepers had two hits and three RBIs to pace the Patriots in their six-inning win.
Ty Allen and Kaden Hnath each added two hits, with Hnath getting a double. Allen had two RBIs.
Oqtevious Drummond tripled and had three RBIs, while Danny Orr homered.
Cam Hood started, went three innings and earned the win.
Walkersville 11, Smithsburg 4
Adam Dellamura struck out eight and walked only one over 6 2-3 innings for the Lions.
At the plate, Dellamura homered, doubled and drove in three runs. Teammate Adam McElwain was 4-for-4, while Peyton Isemann added three hits and an RBI.
Oakdale 10, South Hagerstown 6
Cole Swinimer went 2-for-3 and stole three bases for the Bears.
On the mound, Joe Pippin allowed an earned run on five hits and struck out eight over five innings.
Williamsport 5, Middletown 4
After rallying from 3-0 and 4-2 deficits to tie the game, Middletown surrendered the single that scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to fall to 1-5 overall.
Camren Baker had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, while teammate Joey Nicholson added two hits and an RBI for the Knights.
North Hagerstown 5, Tuscarora 4
The Titans’ late rally fell short as they dropped their second straight.
Kade Linton had three hits, including a triple, scored twice and drove in a run. Nate Neubauer had an RBI single. Alex Angelidis hit a sacrifice fly.
Ryan DeSanto tossed five no-hit innings, allowing two unearned runs and two walks while striking out 10.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Catholic Prep 13, Georgetown Day School 3
Goalie Tiernan O’Rourke tallied 14 saves as the Vikings notched their first win of the season.
Keller Neuman paced them with six goals and an assist. Max Piraino added two goals and three assists. Alex Piraino had a goal, an assist and seven faceoff wins. Nick Gamarra scored twice. Ryan Sebastian had 11 groundballs.
Oakdale 17, Liberty 7
Troy Ulisney and AJ Yuhas each scored five goals as the Bears rolled. Ulisney also registered two assists, while Yuhas had an assist of his own.
Owen Meczkowski had a hat trick. Graham Miller scored twice. Shaun Wright tallied a goal and three assists.
Goalie Avery Linthicum made seven saves. Rory Blanchard won 19 faceoffs.
TJ 15, South Hagerstown 2
Billy Coughlin tallied six goals and three assists as the Patriots cruised to victory.
Eli Cornell registered three goals and five assists. Beckett Tayler added a pair of goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
TJ 17, South Hagerstown 1
The Patriots were paced by Kamryn Davis’ five goals and two assists in their big win. Davis added seven draw controls.
Ella Johnson had four goals and one assist with five draw controls. Sophie Jack registered two goals with three assists. Kayla Melmed had a pair of each. Elly Bauer scored two goals. Regan Williamson had a goal and three assists.
Frederick 22, North Hagerstown 5
Nicole Sibold scored six goals with an assist as the Cadets (2-2) rolled.
Loghan Lennox scored three goals with two assists. Camryn Lauret contributed three goals. Cedar Shapiro added two goals with five assists. Goalie Emily Martinez made four saves.
Smithsburg 15, Catoctin 13
Rebekah Zentz had five goals for the Cougars, who came up short against the Leopards.
Laney Kelly and Lauren Kelly each had three goals and three assists. Morgan Ridenour scored two goals.
Goalie Phoenix Moore tallied seven saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Urbana 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Lowery def. Smarick, 6-0, 6-0; Ahuja def. Hester, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Joshi/Harish def. Vlha/Joyal, 0-6, 1-6; Garvey/Husain def. Johnson/Weigand, 0-6, 0-6; Kota/Bang def. Pulido/Davis, 0-6, 0-6.
Frederick 5, TJ 0
Singles: Sharma def. Ferguson, 6-2, 6-0; Knight def. Jani, 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Zou/Mckay def. Bedwell/Borntreger, 6-0, 6-0; Templeton/Uddin def. Quiroa/Marquart, 6-2, 6-0; Hrelian/Razanakoto def. Lubanga/Ash, 6-1, 6-3.
Oakdale 3, South Hagerstown 2
Singles: Notvitski (O) def. Cruz, 6-0, 6-0; Mitchel (O) def. Demers, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Sokol/Moore (S) def. Parker/Wernau, 6-6 (1), 6-3, 10-6; Farmer/Runfola (S) def. Tenja/Wyatt, 6-3, 6-0; Rotterging/Bhetalam (O) def. Lehman/McCarty, 6-3, 6-6 (1), 10-12.
Brunswick 3, Boonsboro 2
Singles: Liao (Bo) def. B. Kennedy, 6-0, 6-0; J. Kennedy (Br) def. Nadzam, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Stotler/Duft (Bo) def. Hatch/Ahern, 2-6, 6-2, (10-7); Byrd/Bobofchak (Br) def. Breeden/Margob, 7-5, 6-3; Allgaier/Tew (Br) def. Sisler/Campbell, 6-0, 6-0.
Tuscarora 3, North Hagerstown 2
Singles: Foster (N) def. Anspach, 6-4, 7-5 (10-8); Mercier (T) def. Mir, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Miller/Taylor (T) def. Burger/Jones, 6-1, 1-6, (10-0); Anspach/Min (T) def. Gupta/Watts, 7-5, 6-4; Gadon/Navarette (N) def. Brown/Williams, 1-6, 6-3, (10-5).
Girls
Urbana 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Tambet def. Baker, 6-1, 6-0; Kim def. Wetrogan, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Broder/Flynn def. Worley/Ibarra, 6-0, 6-0; Croghan/Rawal def. Webb/Pugh, 6-0, 6-2; Patel/Alexander def. Romano/Warren, 6-0, 6-0.
Frederick 3, South Hagerstown 2
Singles: Warren (S) def. Tn. Waverly, 6-0, 6-0; Bruder (S) def. Tr. Waverly, 3-6, 6-2, (10-8). Doubles: Pau/Phillips (F) def. Stevens/Bora, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Lombardo/Shue (S) def. Sharma/Ullman, 6-2, 4-6, 10-2; Presgraves/Razanakoto (F) def. Jha/Hayford, 6-0, 2-6, 10-7.
Boonsboro 3, Brunswick 2
Singles: McDonald (Br) def. Row, 6-3, 6-4; Padha (Bo) def. Razunguzwa, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Waters/Reed (Bo) def. Bacler/Shawver, 6-3, 6-4; Yongbi/Powell (Br) def. Shoemaker/Blair, 6-3, 6-2; Briggs/Iager (Bo) def. Powell/Maras, 6-1, 1-6, 10-4.
South Hagerstown 3, Oakdale 2
Singles: Overman (O) def. Lehman, 6-1, 6-1; Burkhard (O) def. Rasco, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Fritz/Frushourt (S) def. Pabis/Candland, 6-2, 6-1; Crews/Troxell (S) def. Miller/Yalamanchili, 6-1, 6-1; Mills/Stuckey (S) def. Coblish/Elizalde, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, (10-4).
Tuscarora 4, North Hagerstown 1
Singles: Frye (T) def. Finn, 6-0, 6-0; Gupta (T) def. McAffe, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Ki/Kinsley Taylor (T) def. Knight/Smith, 6-3, 6-6, (7-3); Pepenel/Schneider (T) def. Gaivan/Weaver, 6-4, 6-1; Caseway/Hobbs (N) def. Martin/Josol, 6-4, 6-2.
TJ 3, Frederick 2
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Tn. Waverly, 6-0, 6-0; Bruder (TJ) def. Tr. Waverly, 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8). Doubles: Pau/Phillips (F) def. Stevens/Bora, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Lombardo/Shue (TJ) def. Sharma/Ullman, 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-2); Presgraves/Razanakoto (F) def. Jha/Owusu Hayford, 6-0, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood 7-1, Widener 1-3
The Blazers scored six runs in the sixth inning to win in the opener but dropped the second game of the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Rebecca Gottleib tossed a complete game for the win in Game 1. She struck out 10 for her third double-digit strikeout game of the season. She allowed just one run on five hits and two walks.
Jocelyn Pfleiger went 3-for-4 in the first game with a double and two RBIs. Lindsay Wilson drove in the winning runs with a two-run, pinch-hit single. Gottleib homered in the win.
Rachel Benden went the distance in game two but was charged with the loss. She allowed three runs on five hits and three walks, striking out four.
Cailyn Barthlow hit her sixth home run of the year in Game 2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC is No. 7
The Cougars (21-2) are ranked No. 7 on this week’s NJCAA Division II baseball poll, earning 126 points.
FCC’s 20-game winning streak ended over the weekend in an 8-7 loss to Chesapeake.
Cougars coach Rodney Bennett is two wins shy of 700 for his career. They play a doubleheader Tuesday at CCBC Essex.
