BASEBALL
Catoctin 3, Linganore 0
Peyton Castellow tossed a complete-game gem Wednesday, allowing just four hits as the Cougars improved to 14-0.
Joey McMannis had two hits, including a double for Catoctin. DJ Shipton doubled.
St. John’s 13, Glenelg Country 1
Bronson Taylor threw a complete game in a game shortened by the 10-run rule. Taylor, who improved to 4-0, struck out 11, surrendered two hits and gave up an unearned run.
David Chandler, Ben Flood, Branden Pershin and EJ Lowry all had multiple hits. Lowry homered and had four RBIs. Flood doubled and had three RBIs. Josh Skowronski tripled and had two RBIs.
Walkersville 8, Boonsboro 3, 8 innings
After the Warriors knotted the game in the bottom of the seventh, the Lions gained separation in the eighth and held on for the win.
Franklin Thompson had three hits. Peyton Isemann, Jaysen Jensen and Aiden Welch each had a pair of hits.
Diego Flores pitched 6 1-3 innings for Walkersville, striking out 10 and allowing three runs.
Oakdale 11, Tuscarora 1, 5 innings
The Bears’ Cole Swinimer and Mathias Long both homered in a game shortened by the 10-run rule.
Britton Wildasin drove in three runs. Long and Nicholas Miller each had two hits and a double.
Marshall Proctor got the win, going three innings and allowing a run on two hits.
The Titans’ Parker Kopp had two hits, including a solo home run.
Urbana 7, North Hagerstown 1
Hawks (9-2) pitcher Eli DeRossi-Cytron hurled a complete-game two-hitter on 86 pitches, striking out 14.
Urbana’s Luke Rivera had three hits with two RBIs.
Clear Spring 11, Brunswick 4
The Blazers snapped the Railroaders’ win streak at four.
Koltin Boyer had three hits with a double for Brunswick (5-5). Oliver Ellison had two hits with a double. Nate Borawski had two hits.
SOFTBALL
Urbana 13, North Hagerstown 9
Urbana collected 15 hits, including home runs by Lo Macanaw, Lily Woodham and Maggie Hummer.
Macanaw finished 4-for-5, including a pair of doubles. Delaney Reefe was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Sam Miles was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Hummer and Woodham finished with 2 RBIs. Carleigh Magers also drove in a run.
Reefe got the win, giving up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
Thomas Johnson 12, Middletown 11
The Patriots rallied from four runs down in the seventh to walk-off the Knights.
Abigail Jennings had three of TJ’s 12 hits. Jordan Gugliuzza had a triple, single and two RBIs. Everett Sechler drove in three runs on two hits, and Camryn Senuta had a pair of doubles. Samiyah Abdul-Khabir also had two hits.
Kirstyn Anglin got the win in relief for the Patriots (6-3), tossing three innings of two-run ball.
Morgan Gross and Sydney Leadbetter each had two hits for Middletown.
Oakdale 4, Tuscarora 3, 8 innings
No Oakdale information was provided.
The Titans’ Avery Neuman fanned 18 in a complete game, allowing just three hits in the loss.
Regan Wolfe had two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs. Neuman added two hits, including a double. Danalyn Damaska also had two hits with a double.
Clear Spring 14, Brunswick 4, 5 innings
Ella Sadiku had a double and two RBIs for the Railroaders, who fell by mercy rule.
Madi Kean also doubled and drove in a run, while Emy Minnick also had an RBI.
TENNIS
Boys
Middletown 4, Thomas Johnson 1
Singles: Ferguson (T) def. Hauser, 6-1, 6-1; Bolton (M) def. Jami, 6-2, 7-5. Doubles: Gia. Rossi/Gio Rossi (M) def. Quinnones/Wright, 6-0, 6-0; Jih Vieira/Kmiecik (M) def. Leache/Clemons, 6-1, 6-1; Allen/Yarmus (M) Gierynal/Lwin, 6-0, 6-0.
Oakdale 5, Tuscarora 0
Singles: Novitski def. Anspauch, 6-1, 6-1; Parker def. Mercier, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. Doubles: Wernau/Rengen def. Anspauch/Taylor, 6-1, 6-1; Rotterging/Bhetalam def. Verma/Nzovakev, 6-4, 6-1; Rengen/Wyatt def. Williams/Alverez, 6-3, 6-1.
Linganore 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Smarick def. Burdette, 6-0, 6-0; Weigand def. Sullivan, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Vlha/Morris def. Torrado/Martin, 6-1, 6-4; Koogle/Davis def. Starliper/Lee, 6-2, 6-1; Linganore won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Girls
Urbana 5, North Hagerstown 0
Singles: Tambat def. Weaver, 6-0, 6-0; Broder def. Guerrier, 6-0, 6–1. Doubles: Kim/Flynn def. Flinn/Smith, 6-2, 6-0; Croghan/Kariveda def. Galván/Hartman, 6-3, 6-2; Khawaja/Damoulakis def. McAfee/Sholes, 6-4, 6-0.
Linganore 4, Catoctin 1
Singles: Worley (L) def. Andrew, 6-4, 6-2; Dhanireddy (L) def. Glass, 6-0. 6-2. Doubles: Troxell/Perhach (C) def. Ham/Mandava, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8; McCoy/Beneo (L) def. Williams/Parson, 1-6, 6-4, 10-4; Portillo/Contreras (L) def. Holden/Werling, 6-3, 7-5.
Tuscarora 5, Oakdale 0
Singles: Frye def. Burkhard, 6-0, 6-2; Gupta def. Olson, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Ki/Pepenel def. Miller/Coblish, 6-1, 6-2; Martin/Hughes def. Duggas/Yalamanchili, 6-3, 6-0; Amond/Arguetra def. Candland/Elizalde, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.
Thomas Johnson 3, Middletown 2
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Martin, 6-0, 6-0; Korth (TJ) beat Kaminski, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Fox/Butler (M) def. Lombardo/Bora, 6-3, 6-2; Ratliff/Yeatman (M) def. Hayford/Stevens, 6-2, 6-3; Marshall/Adebambo (TJ) def. Wilson/Friton, 6-2, 6,1.
