TRACK AND FIELD
Class 1A West Regionals
The Catoctin boys team took second, 10 points behind champion Mountain Ridge (140-130), on Friday at Boonsboro High.
Cougars stars Brody Buffington and Furious Trammel carried the day for Catoctin, with Buffington taking part in four wins (100, 200, two relays), and Trammel copping a trio of individual titles (400, long jump, triple jump).
A list of boys state qualifiers from the meet follows.
Catoctin: Brody Buffington (100, 200), Furious Trammel (100, 400, long jump, triple jump), Asher Clingerman (100, 200), Dennis Lease (800), Alexander Contreras (800, 1,600, 3,200), Gabriel Riling (1,600, 3,200), 4x100 (Shaymus Stull, Nathan Scheider, Asher Clingerman, Brody Buffington), 4x200 (Dennis Lease, Shaymus Stull, Asher Clingerman, Brody Buffington), 4x800 (Gabriel Riling, Dennis Lease, Ronald Etzler, Alexander Contreras), Ethan Robeson (shot put)
Brunswick: Ray Gibson (1,600, 3,200), 4x400 (Damien Amuzu, Morgon Corwine, Michael Johnson, Elijah Florian), 4x800 (Adam Parde, Sammy Joseph, Nate Markham, Morgon Corwine), Logan Aldridge (shot put), Andrew Foster (discus), Elias Connor (high jump), Morgon Corwine (pole vault), Colin Bastain (long jump).
A list of girls state qualifiers from the meet follows.
Catoctin: Olivia Baker (400, 800), Paula Cofrades (100 hurdles, long jump), 4x100 (Paula Cofrades, El Hossain, Grace Williams, Ava Thompson), 4x200 (Robyn Tucker, Paula Cofrades, Grace Williams, Ava Thompson), 4x400 (Grace Williams, Natalie Hoyt, Olivia Baker, Ava Thompson), 4x800 (Olivia Baker, Keira Taylor, Katelyn Bell, Natalie Hoyt), Grace Williams (long jump).
Brunswick: Allison George (100), Alexa Domathoti (400), Morgan Jarrell (800), Sergia Nyambi (300 hurdles, high jump), 4x100 (Allison George, Gabby DeMarco, Sergia Nyambi, Atiya Jackson), 4x200 (Atiya Jackson, Leah Cook, Leah Smallwood, Layke Jensen), 4x400 (Alexa Domathoti, Lucy Virgilio, Morgan Jarrell, Layke Jensen), 4x800 (Lucy Virgilio, Josie Flannery, Nadia Remaley, Morgan Jarrell), Eden Smallwood (shot put), Jaida Moody (high jump, pole vault).
BOYS LACROSSE
MIAA C Conference Championship
St. Vincent Pallotti 16, St. John’s Catholic Prep 9
The Vikings fell in the final on Thursday, ending their season with a 9-5 record.
Alex Piraino led St. John’s in the title game, scoring four goals. Other top point scorers were Gavin Prunty (three assists), Joe Novak (two goals, one assist) and Nick Gamarra (one goal, one assist). Keller Neuman and Drake McGrath each had one goal. Goalie Landon Kunkle made seven saves.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood announces recruiting class
The Hood College men’s program announced its 2023 recruiting class. After graduating seven players from last season’s squad, coach Chad Dickman and the Blazers will welcome a seven-man incoming class, including local product Jude Huseby, of Urbana.
Huseby is a 6-foot-6 forward who ranked in Frederick County’s top five in scoring (15 per game), rebounding (eight per game), and assists (four per game). Huseby was named first-team All-County by the News Post and second-team All-Central Maryland Conference.
“Jude has a very high ceiling,” Dickman said. “At 6-foot-6, he is extremely versatile and can do a little bit of everything on the court. His all-around game is exactly what we look for in our forwards.”
Karron Mallory, a 6-foot point guard, joins the Blazers from Northeastern High School (Pennsylvania). As a senior, he averaged 18 points per game, shooting 42% from the 3-point line and led the league in made 3-pointers. He was named the York-Adams Division Co-Player of the Year and was a two-time first team selection in the York-Adams Division.
A 6-foot-2 shooting guard, Kullen Robinson joins Hood from Alexandria City High School (Virginia). He led his team to a 20-6 record, averaging 16 points and six rebounds, while shooting 51% from the field and 85% from the free-throw line.
Will Shively, from Jefferson High School (West Virginia), is a 6-foot-3 wing who was a three-year captain, four-year starter, and 1,000-point scorer for the Cougars. As a senior, he averaged 15 points and six rebounds, leading his squad to a 17-8 record and an appearance in the state semifinals.
A 6-foot combo guard, Jack Robertson will join the Blazers from Freedom-South Riding High School (Virginia). His team’s MVP, he led his squad in 3-pointers, assists and steals last season. Robertson, a two-time all-conference selection, holds the school record for charges taken in a game, season and career.
Moussa Gaye comes to Hood from Springdale Prep, where he scored 12.5 points per game and grabbed 4.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-4 wing led his squad to a 17-11 record while competing against some of the toughest teams in Maryland.
The Blazers rounded out their class by securing a commitment from 6-foot-4 off-guard Yhali Steinhauer. Born in Israel and currently residing in Spain, Steinhauer played one year in the United States, suiting up this past season at Putnam Science Academy (Connecticut). He averaged 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, while playing against prep teams from across the country.
The group joins a Blazer team that went 16-10, including 10-6 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth, last season.
