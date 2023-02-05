The Catoctin High boys won the Class 1A West regional track team championship on Saturday at Hagerstown Community College.
The Cougars generated 136.5 points to finish well ahead of second-place Smithsburg (82). The Brunswick boys placed fourth with 35 points.
In the girls meet, the Catoctin girls placed fourth with 49.5 points, while the Brunswick girls were sixth with 37.
Winning their events in the boys meet and advancing to the state meet on Feb. 20 in Landover were Catoctin’s Furious Trammel in the 300-meter dash (36.15), 500 dash (1:07.09), 4x400 relay (3:43.97) and 4x200 relay (1:07.09), Brody Buffington in the 55 dash (6.29) and 4x200 relay and Alexander Contreras in the 1,600 run (4:43.45) and 3,200 run (10:46.22) and 4x400 relay.
Also hitting the state-qualifying standard in the boys meet were Catoctin’s 4x800 relay team, Asher Clingerman in the 55 dash and 300 dash, Gabriel Riling in the 1,600 run, Shaymus Stull in the 55 dash, Wyatt Sullivan in the pole vault and Contreras in the 800 run, as well as Brunswick’s Ray Gibson in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and Morgon Corwine in the pole vault.
Hitting the state-qualifying standard in the girls meet were Catoctin’s Paula Cofrades in the 55 hurdles, Jenna Conley in the 3,200 run, as well as Brunswick’s Morgan Jarrell in the 500 run and Lauren Laverty in the 3,200 run.
Men’s Basketball
Hood 71, Messiah 69
Hood College’s Will Spencer tipped away a lob on an inbounds play with 2.1 seconds left and Messiah was unable to get off a clean shot as the Blazers held on for a narrow win in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth men’s basketball.
The Blazers have now won five in a row.
Garrison Linton had a strong all-around performance for Hood with 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists. The sophomore went 6-for-12 from the floor.
Christopher Smalls finished with 12 points and added two steals for the Blazers.
Jevon Yarbrough came off the bench to score 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting for Hood.
Spencer scored off an assist by Linton with 46 seconds left to give Hood a 71-64 lead.
Messiah’s Tyler Penley was fouled at the other end and sank two free throws to make it a two-possession game with 34 seconds remaining.
Penley struck again, hitting a 3-pointer after the Blazers missed a pair of free throws, cutting Hood’s lead to 71-69 with 17 seconds to go.
The Blazers again missed a pair of free throws, giving the Falcons a final chance.
Hood double teamed Penley in the corner, forcing Messiah to call timeout with 2.1 seconds left.
After the timeout, Bryce Coletti tried to lob the inbounds pass to Dylan Cuperus. The pass got over the outstretched arms of one defender, but Spencer tipped the ball away and Jack Fricka got a second deflection to preserve the victory.
Women’s Basketball
Messiah 70, Hood 52The Blazers struggled on defense throughout.
Kayla Watkins-Harvey led Hood with 12 points and sevent rebounds. She made six of 12 shots from the floor.
Wrestling Middletown 61, Catoctin 10
145 — Burd (C) dec. Hollis, 6-2; 152 — Camarote (M) by forfeit; 160 — Graham (M) pinned Bradshaw, 5:13; 170 — Smith (M) dec. McLain, 11-4; 182 — J. Bell (C) maj. dec. Wilson, 8-0; 195 — Hoy (M) maj. dec. Kovalcik, 10-2; 220 — Hofgessang (M) by forfeit; 285 — Carpender (M) pinned Bagent, 1:16; 106 — Cioffi (M) pinned Taylor, 0:18; 113 — Manjarrez (M) by forfeit; 120 — Nathan Hollis (M) by forfeit; 126 — Hart (M) by forfeit; 132 — DeVriendt (M) pinned Gray, 1:57; 138 — B. Bell (C) dec. over Stottlemyer, 5-0.
Frederick 48, Catoctin 35152 — Edwards (F) by forfeit; 160 — Hunter Bradshaw (C) tech fall Tumi, 21-5; 170 — McLain (C) pinned Rosales, 5:06; 182 — Clark (F) pinned J. Bell, :56; 195 — Kovalcik (C) pinned Quintanillo, 1:15; 220 — Mattern (F) by forfeit; 285 — Crouse (F) pinned Bagent, 1:19; 106 — Taylor (C) pinned Bakari, 5:14; 113 — Jackson (F) by forfeit; 120 — Serio (F) by forfeit; 126 — Liam Davis (F) by forfeit; 132 — Gray (C) pinned Jonathan Htut, 1:13; 138 — B. Bell (C) pinned John Mott, :47; 145 — Coreas (F) pinned Burd, 3:23.
Men’s Lacrosse
Navy 13, Mount St. Mary’s 7Jared McMahon was the leading point scorer for the Mountaineers in their season opener with four goals, split between two goals and two assists. Cormac Giblin also enjoyed a multi-goal contest, matching McMahon’s two scores. Griffin McGinley added 11 saves in goal.
Patrick Skalniak led the game with five goals for Navy, followed by Henry Tolker with three.
Men’s Volleyball
Mount Aloysisus 3, Hood 0The Mounties won in straight sets over the Blazers 25-11, 25-23, 25-19.
Will Javier Rojas had nine kills, one block and nine digs for Hood.
Adam Bartice dished out 13 assists for Hood and added nine digs.
