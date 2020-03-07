GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin girls basketball coach Amy Entwistle has been through some tough losses with her teams over the years, but Friday's overtime loss to host Coppin Academy in the Class 1A state quarterfinals hurt just a little bit more than the others.
"Heartbreaking," she said of the 59-57 loss to the Golden Eagles at Coppin State University in Baltimore. "The team gave it everything they had. It was still a great effort. It was so close."
What put the sting in this loss was the Cougars (19-6) had a chance at a game-winning 3-point shot on an inbounds play with less than 3 seconds left on the clock, but they were unable to convert on the final play of the game.
Friday's game was everything Entwistle expected it to be. Coppin Academy featured Kayla Henderson, a highly-rated player in the Baltimore area. Henderson led the Golden Eagles with 22 points.
"She's legit," Entwistle said. "A very good player."
Catoctin and Coppin Academy battled through regulation, exchanging leads throughout the contest.
The Cougars took a 15-10 lead in the first quarter. Both teams matched each other in scoring over the next two quarters.
With time running out in regulation, Henderson hit a game-tying shot, sending the game into overtime deadlocked at 49. The sea-saw battle continued through overtime.
The game was tied at 57 with 21.6 seconds to go in overtime. Coppin Academy took the lead with less than 10 seconds remaining, setting up Catoctin's last chance at the win.
Emma Wivell led the Cougars with a game-high 23 points. Courtney Eyler had 17 points with 10 rebounds. Madi Tobery had nine rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ECAC Division III Quarterfinals
Drew 95, Hood 71
Hood College’s Michael Riley scored 27 points, but Drew University proved too much as the Rangers won in the quarterfinals of the ECAC Division III championships, ending the Blazers’ season.
Riley was 8-of-16 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range. He had seven rebounds.
Evan Wang scored 14 points.
The Blazers trailed 28-25 after a Mason Wang basket with 6:46 left in the first half. Drew went on a 15-2 run over the next three minutes to go up 43-27 after a 3-pointer by Riley Collins.
The Rangers led 49-36 at the half, but Hood rallied with a bucket from Evan Wang and five straight points to cut the deficit to 49-43 three minutes into the second half.
Just as in the first half, Drew answered Hood’s run with one of its own, a 21-2 surge to make it 70-45 with 10:34 to play.
A 3-pointer by Riley cut the lead to 75-56 with 8:01 remaining. The Rangers regained the momentum again, and their lead grew to 95-64 with two minutes to play.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NCSAA Tournament
FCA 37, Hearts for Jesus Christ 27
Justin Morrisey had 23 points with three steals for Frederick Christian Academy (22-1) at Mount Vernon, Ohio. The Defenders play in the 4C championship game on Saturday against Families of Faith Christian.
Evan Runkles had eight rebounds. Nate Cannin had three steals.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 5, Cabrini 2
Andrew Wenner led Hood with two hits, including a home run to left field. It was his first collegiate homer.
Trent Copenhaver had two hits with an RBI for the Blazers. Jordan Patterson had two hits.
Jake Howell allowed just one hit with a walk over three scoreless innings, striking out four for the win.
Ryan D’Allesandro pitched the fourth, fifth and sixth and gave up one run on four hits with two strikeouts. Des Grimes allowed a run over two hitless innings with three walks.
Jahlin Jean-Baptiste earned his first save of 2020, striking out one in a scoreless ninth.
FCC 7-5, St. Cloud T&CC 6-0
Priamo Lozada and Jacob Wetzel each had two hits with a double for Frederick Community College (12-3) in the first game.
Kyle Schofield had three hits in the doubleheader sweep for the Cougars.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Villanova 2, MSM 1
MSM 5, San Diego 4
Kaylee Stoner had five hits over the two games for Mount St. Mary’s.
