GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 1A West Region final
Catoctin 56, Brunswick 27
The Catoctin girls basketball team joyously participated in the net-cutting tradition in their home gymnasium after defeating Brunswick on Thursday night for the regional championship.
The Cougars basked in their clear-cut victory and state berth after missing out on any chance in 2021 due to a season reduced to two weeks due to the pandemic.
“Everyone participating in this is hungry because we didn’t have a playoff last year,” Cougars coach Amy Entwistle said. “This is extra special.”
That said, while Entwistle told her girls to enjoy the night, she planned to delve right into film study and scouting for the next phase of their playoff run — which picks up again Saturday in the Class 1A state quarterfinals. The Cougars have designs on even bigger wins.
On Wednesday, though, top-seeded Catoctin used a 20-point third quarter to gain separation from the Railroaders in the Class 1A West Region II final, improving to 21-2. Entwistle identified more aggressive offense as the catalyst for their third-quarter surge.
But she was adamant that shutting down Brunswick was the key to it all.
“That’s what we’re all about — disciplined defense,” she said, giving a nod to what she termed the “triple threat” posed by Brunswick post player Abigail Bolingbroke, point guard Ryley Backer and shooting guard Cassidy Rhodes.
Catoctin held Rhodes to nine points and, Entwistle said, made her work for those.
Meanwhile, the Cougars were led on offense by Emily Williams (15 points, six assists) and Emma Wivell (14 points, seven rebounds).
Bolingbroke added eight points and seven rebounds in the loss.
Catoctin appears to be in line to earn the top seed in the 1A tournament, which means hosting a quarterfinal. That won’t become official until Friday.
Class 2A West Region II final
Williamsport 41, Middletown 30
The Knights led 18-15 at halftime. But a second-half cold snap was costly, foul trouble ensued, and their season came to an end on the road.
Riley Nelson had eight points with five steals. Bri Horman added eight points, while Hayley Lucido made three steals.
GIRLS WRESTLING
MPSSAA Championships
Catoctin’s Emma Taylor and Walkersville Kaylie Musard advanced to the semifinals, which will take place on Saturday.
In the 115-pound weight class, Taylor moved on by defeating Francis Scott Key’s Ava Rupp with a pin in 1 minute, 50 seconds.
Taylor will face Southern-Anne Arundel’s Megan Knapp in the next round on Saturday.
At 235 pounds, Musard reached the semifinals by pinning Gloria Mandjila, of Charles H. Flowers, in 1:43.
Musard faces Stephen Decatur’s Danera Collick next.
Frederick’s Aileen Quintanilla (130) and Brunswick’s Dargan Bladen (155) each fell in the second round on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA 44, American Christian 40
The Defenders won in the National Christian School Athletic Association Tournament at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Ohio.
Greg Quire scored 19 points, while Jonny Canning had 11 for FCA (21-4).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 61, Saint Francis U 48
Mount St. Mary’s finished the Northeast Conference season in third place with the win, wrapping up the regular season in Loretto, Pennsylvania.
With the way the seedings ended up, the teams will meet again in the first round of the conference tournament.
The Mount’s Kendall Bresee used free throws down the stretch to take the game high in scoring with 16 points. Michaela Harrison and Kayla Agentowicz each scored 10 points. Bresee and Isabella Hunt tied for the team lead in rebounds with six.
Saint Francis U (8-21, 8-10 NEC) received a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds from Jada Dapaa.
By stat lines, the victory was a rarity for the Mount. The Red Flash outshot the Mountaineers 40.4 percent to 37.5, making Thursday the second time all season the Mount won despite trailing in field-goal percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.