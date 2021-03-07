BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
Urbana 17, Tuscarora 46
Catoctin’s Alexander Contreras won with a time of 17 minutes, 49.69 seconds at a tri-meet at Urbana.
The Hawks had seven runners place in the top nine — Henry Rodrigues (second), Tommy Schupp (third), Cristopher Sappe (fourth), Markus Hobson-Garcia (sixth), Zack Baker (seventh), Sean Rivard (eighth) and Viren Mistry (ninth).
Tuscarora was led by Kamsi Obuekwe (fifth) and Andrew Franklin (11th).
Catoctin’s Nikolas Contreras placed 14th.
Oakdale 21, TJ 60, Walkersville 67, Frederick 83
Oakdale’s Justin Cherry won the race at Saturday’s quad-meet at Thomas Johnson with a time of 18:04.1.
The Bears’ top five included Abhishek Mudireddy (second), Lucas Shortridge (third), Reed Fliegel (seventh) and Ryan Brightman (eighth).
TJ was led by James Partlow (fifth), Justin Chappell (sixth) and Julian Moltere (ninth).
Frederick’s Gavin Legge was fourth, while Jaxen Ferrell was 16th. Walkersville’s Haven Barron was 10th, Ethan Harman was 11th and Lucas Magers was 12th.
Brunswick 31, Linganore 34, Middletown 71
Middletown’s Barron Ropp won with a time of 18 minutes, 14 seconds at a tri-meet at Brunswick on Friday.
The Railroaders had three runners place in the top five — Andrew McGillivray (second) and Collin Bomysoad (third) and Ray Gibson (fifth).
Linganore’s top two finishers were Jack Sears (fourth) and Cole Williamson (sixth).
Middletown’s Luke McLister finished 16th.
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
Brunswick 37, Linganore 41, Middletown 48
Middletown’s Erin McQuitty won with a time of 20 minutes, 36 seconds at a tri-meet at Brunswick.
The Railroaders were led by Liz Willman (fifth) and Jena Rhodes (sixth).
Middletown’s Eleanor Stafford was third. Linganore was led by Mikayla Moxley (second) and Caroline Perrone (fourth).
Urbana 15, Tuscarora 48
Host Urbana’s Ivy Coldren won Saturday’s tri-meet race with a time of 21 minutes, 7.63 seconds.
Other top finishers for the Hawks were Lyna Beraich (third), Ella Auderset (fourth), Sofia Cedrone (fifth), Mara Bell (sixth), Faith Barford (eighth) and Alyssa Davies (ninth).
Catoctin’s Jenna Conley placed second, and Brenna Williams was 14th.
Tuscarora was led by Aylene Hernandez (seventh) and Norah Jarrahi (10th).
Oakdale 26, Frederick 33
Frederick’s Caroline Gregory won with a time of 20:24.7 at a quad-meet at Thomas Johnson.
Oakdale’s top five was Aubrey Schaffer (second), Hayley Ross (third), Caylin Walker (sixth), Karina Turner (seventh) and Madison Chorney ninth. The Bears’ Shantou Myers was 10th.
Frederick’s Sofia Driver was fourth, and Cate Osborne was fifth.
TJ’s Alexandra Cumber was eighth, and Walkersville’s Reagan Houck was 19th.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MSM 7, Coppin State 3
Brenden Kennedy’s strong start and timely hitting helped the Mount (3-6) split the four-game series with a win on Sunday.
Kennedy saw the minimum through five innings, allowing one single in the third before picking off the runner. He worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts.
Ryan Fisher and Thomas Savastio each had two hits and combined to drive in three of the Mount’s seven runs.
The Mount stole eight bases with having a single runner caught, led by Myles Nicholson. The school’s all-time leader in stolen bases had three on the day, followed by Fisher with two.
The Mount was swept by Coppin in Saturday’s doubleheader, losing 15-5 and 7-3.
Alvernia 3-4, Hood 1-3
The Blazers fell to 1-3 after getting swept in Sunday’s doubleheader.
In game one, Jake Howell started and took the loss. He allowed two hits and one earned run, striking out three in three innings. Kyle Lewis came in relief for three innings, tallying two strikeouts. James Walsh pitched the last inning, striking out one batter.
Kevin Nelson, Jr. took the loss in relief in game two. He allowed three earned runs on two hits in 0.1 innings. Jacob Cutter started the game and pitched two shutout innings. Colby Childs and Joe Alexander each pitched one inning giving up one hit. Seve Guarneschelli could not record an out and allowed one earned run. Dylan Jaquez pitched 0.2 innings and recorded one punchout.
Hood’s Jordan Patterson and Chris Nalley each had multi-hit games in the doubleheader. Patterson was 2-for-4 in the opener, with Nalley going 2-for-2 in the second game.
Joe Monteleone drove in three runs over the two games.
The Blazers split a doubleheader with the Golden Wolves on Saturday, losing the first game 4-1 and winning the second game 4-2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
George Washington 10-11, MSM 2-0
In the first game, Bridgette Gilliano cracked her first career home run for the Mountaineers (1-11).
Bridgette Gilliano and Kassidy Johnson each had hits for the Mount in the second game.
The Colonials’ Faith Weber hit a two-run homer in the first game, then hit a two-run shot and grand slam in the second game.
George Washington swept the Mount in Saturday’s doubleheader, winning 13-0 and 6-0.
Stevenson 13-2, Hood 2-9
The Blazers (1-3) used a seven-run fifth inning in the second game for their first win of the season.
Belle Bortner went 4-for-7 on the afternoon with four RBIs.
In the second game, Caitlin Gosline, while Cailyn Barthlow doubled and had two RBIs.
Hood’s Jordan Long went the distance for the win, striking out two and allowing nine hits and two earned runs.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hobart 13, MSM 9
Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse kept up with the preseason favorites, leading by two at halftime, but Hobart shut out the Mount in the fourth quarter to secure a conference win.
Sam Stephan, Brenden McCarthy, and Luke Frankeny score two goals each for the Mount, and Brendan Doyle had three assists.
The Mount’s Dylan Furnback made 16 saves, and Hobart’s Kevin Holtby had 16 saves.
Arcadia 13, Hood 6
Bentley LeBarron had three goals and added four ground balls for the Blazers in their season-opener.
Hood goalkeeper Trenton Lazorchak had 15 saves. Michael Mullen had six ground balls and three caused turnovers, and Logan Rhoads caused four turnovers in his collegiate debut. Garrett Hitchens won 11-of-18 faceoffs and added five ground balls.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 10, Arcadia 9
After Hood College’s Liz Connelly tied the game with 29 seconds left in regulation, the Blazers’ Laura Skorobatsch scored to break the deadlock in double overtime.
Skorobatsch, Connelly and Jess Lyons led the Blazers with three goals apiece for Hood. Skorobatsch added one ground ball, one caused turnover, and three draw controls. Lyons had an assist, two ground balls, and two draw controls.
Sydney Thomas recorded three ground balls. Tenley Reeder added one assist and two caused turnovers. Sophia Vilaca had seven saves and recorded one caused turnover.
MEN’S SWIMMING
Hood 118, Stevenson 44
The Blazers won nine of the 10 events beat Stevenson in the 2021 opener for both programs.
Hazen Stowell (200-yard freestyle and 500 free) and Patrick Krol won (200-yard individual medley and the 200-yard backstroke) eacj won two events for Hood. Brooks Anderson, Andrew Bezman and Russell Odor also picked up wins, and got wins in the 200-yard medley relay (Krol, Bezman, Hank Machen and Julian Urban) and 200 free relay (Odor, Cameron King, Stowell, Anderson).
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Stevenson 105, Hood 32
Grace Winpigler the Blazers’ lone win, taking 50-yard freestyle.
It was the Blazers first meet of the season after completing virtually several times during the fall.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Saint Joseph’s sweeps Mount
The Mount women’s team lost 5-2, and the Mount men lost 6-1.
The Mount women got singles wins from Adriana Barner and Mia Pittman.
Elliot Stevens won a singles match for the Mount men.
