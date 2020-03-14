PREP BASKETBALL
Due to the cancellation of classes at Frederick County Public Schools through March 27, the annual Frederick County Coaches’ Association’s City-County All-Star Classic has been canceled.
Listed below are players and coaches named to the boys and girls teams for this year:
City Boys
Coach: Darryl Armstrong (New Life)
Roster: Miguel Pavao (MSD), Nate Owusu (Tuscarora), Sean Giles (TJ), Jeremiah Morris (TJ), Marshall Robinson (New Life), Josh Draughon (Tuscarora), Aziah Thomas (Tuscarora), Savion Maultsby (Tuscarora), Brandon Pilgrim (SJCP), Tyriel Collins (SJCP), Winston Moore (SJCP), Matt Contreras (SJCP), Adrian Adlam (Frederick), Torrey Flournoy (Frederick), Blake Biber (Frederick), Myles Marshall (Frederick).
County Boys
Coach: John Jefferson (Urbana)
Roster: David Parker (Catoctin), Ethan Pawlus (Catoctin), Justin Zimmerman (Urbana), Drew Fellows (Urbana), Chaz Egan (Walkersville), Tommy Kelly (Oakdale), Ethan Reifer (Oakdale), Jack McGaha (Oakdale), Kyler Dorner (Oakdale), Brayden Jones (Brunswick), Scott Leazer (Brunswick), Sean Lang (Linganore), Matt Schiller (Linganore), Chase Maddox (Linganore), Brian Walker (Middletown), Reese Poffenbarger (Middletown), Mason Doody (Middletown).
City Girls
Coach: Wanda Adkins (Thomas Johnson)
Roster: Iosla Young (TJ), Tierra Powell (Frederick), Kayla Cooper (SJCP), Sarah Yoda (SJCP), Lindsay Thweatt (SJCP), Nia Thweatt (SJCP), Camille Martin (Tuscarora), Milca Barou (Tuscarora), Jayla Ambush (Tuscarora), Jessica Jensen (FCA).
County Girls
Coach: Troy Bolyard (Walkersville)
Roster: Aubrey Austin (Oakdale), Sam Foster (Oakdale), Nikki Etchison (Oakdale), Sami Hardesty (Oakdale), Grace Carey (Oakdale), Zhanna Snyder (Brunswick), Kiara Murphy (Brunswick), Ryley Bolyard (Walkersville), Erin Gant (Walkersville), Justeen Cooley (Walkersville), Madi Tobery (Catoctin), Emma McCaskill (Urbana), Megan DeGrouchy (Urbana), Melanie Pick (Middletown), Kate Pusey (Middletown).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors 77, Valley Thunder 76
Tyler Lindley had 22 points with six rebounds and seven assists for the Frederick Warriors (14-15), who completed their season Thursday.
Aaron Chew had 16 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Caleb Passarelli had 15 points with seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks. David Homans had three steals. Noah Ulrich had five rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warriors 60, Valley Thunder 44
Ella Bennett had 23 points with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Frederick Warriors (16-10). Marie Pedroza had 15 points and three steals. Julianna Passarelli had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and five blocks. Kriste Johnston had six rebounds and two blocks.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
College of St. Scholastica 5, Hood 4
Marywood 8, Hood 0
Caitlin Gosline went 2-for-4 against College of St. Scholastica on Friday in Leesburg, Florida. Lindsay Wilson went 3-for-4 over the two games with an RBI. Angela Acampora had three hits on the day, including a double against the Pacers.
Kiley Banks struck out seven in the loss to St. Scholastica.
