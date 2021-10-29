GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 3A West Region I
Oakdale 2, Linganore 1, OT
The Bears’ Hannah Clagett buried a penalty kick with six minutes left in overtime Friday night to oust the Lancers and send Oakdale into the final.
Caroline Atwill scored Oakdale’s other goal in the second half on a corner by Clagett before Linganore got the equalizer about four minutes later.
Bears goalkeeper Cara Robell made eight saves.
The Bears will face the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between Thomas Johnson and Tuscarora.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mount mask mandate
EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s University is continuing to enact risk reduction measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In accordance with those measures, fans attending all indoor athletic events will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Current university guidelines stipulate mask wearing while indoors except while eating and drinking, alone in a room and during vigorous exercise.
This rule remains in effect until further notice.
Mount St. Mary’s water polo begins their home schedule Sunday versus George Washington. Basketball season opens Nov. 11 with a men’s game against Washington College, followed by a women’s game on Nov. 13 against Valley Forge.
