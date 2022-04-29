SOFTBALL
Linganore 19, Tuscarora 1
Leo Cline drove in five runs as the Lancers slugged 16 hits in the win on Friday. Cline had a grand slam and a triple.
Delaney Ridgell and Camryn MacKay each had three hits. Claire Thomas, Kelli Durbin, Emily Ausherman and Gracie Wilson each had two hits. One of Thomas’ was a double. Durbin got the win, allowing one run over five innings with nine strikeouts.
The Titans’ Avery Neuman had two hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
Liberty 18, Tuscarora 8
Matt Nichols led the Titans with four goals, while Andrew Cramer had three. Goalies Aden Carey and Nathan Fox each had seven saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Oakdale 24, Saint James 9
The Bears were led on offense by Mckenna Witt (four goals, three assists), Josie Boonshaft (three goals) and Paige Overeem (three goals). Goalie Nazia Rangwala-Vohra had seven saves.
Liberty 19, Tuscarora 3
Ariana Tucci scored two goals for the Titans. Goalie Briana Amick had six saves, while Samantha Miller had five.
Mercy 19, SJCP 6
Kristina Hindle had three goals and an assist, and Payson Walker added two goals and an assist for the Vikings.
Julianna Workman made 13 saves for St. John's-Catholic Prep.
TENNIS
Boys
Linganore 4, Tuscarora 1
Singles: Anspach (T) def. Smarick, 6-0, 6-0; Johnson (L) def. Brown, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Vlha/Hester (L) def. Anspach/Miu, 6-6 (7-5), 6-1; Joyal/Dorsey (L) def. Nzoukea/Williams, 5-7, 6-2, 10-4; Jordan/Fullarton (L) def. Alverez/McDermitt, 6-1, 6-0.
Oakdale 3, Frederick 2
Singles: Novitski (O) def. Sharma, 6-1, 6-2; Mitchel (O) def. Knight, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Zou/McKay (F) def. Parker/Wernau, 6-3, 6-3; Templeton/Udden (F) def. Lopez-Duke/Teneja, 4-6,,6-2, 10-2; Rotterging/Bhetalam (O) def. Martin/Hruiam, 6-1, 6-0.
Urbana 5, Thomas Johnson 0
Singles—Lowery (U) def. Ferguson, 6-0, 6-0; Husain (U) def. Jani, 6-4, 6-4. Doubles — Harish-Joshi (U) def. Leach-Borntregger, 6-1, 6-0; Bang-Garvey (U) def. Ash-Lubanga, 6-0, 6-0; Koha-Saha by forfeit.
Girls
Tuscarora 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Frye (T) def. Baker, 6-0, 6-0; Gupta (T) def. Wetrogan, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Ki/Taylor (T) def. Worley/Ibarra, 6-1, 6-0; Pepene/Schneider (T) def. Webb/Dhanireddy, 6-1, 6-4; Webster/Ham (L) def. Martin/Josol, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.
Frederick 4, Oakdale 1
Singles: Burkhard (O) def. Tn. Waverly, 6-4, 6-4; Tr. Waverly (F) def. Elizalde, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Pau/Phillips (F) def. Pabis/Candland, 6-2, 6-2; Sharma/Ullman (F) def. Miller/Yalamanchili, 6-1, 6-3; Presgraves/Razanakoto (F) def. Duggal/Schaffhauser, 6-1, 6-0.
Urbana 4, Thomas Johnson 1
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Tambat, 6-1, 6-2; Rawal (U) def. Stevens, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Broder/Flynn (U) def. Martinez/Bohorquez, 6-0, 6-0; Patel/Alexander (U) def. Bora/Haydord, 2-6, 6-0, 10-8; Buist/Bolarum (U) def. Marshall/Jha, 6-2, 6-2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Harbaugh named FCC coach
Frederick Community College director of athletics Larry Johnston announced that Shawn Harbaugh has been named the head coach of the Cougars softball team.
Harbaugh has coached travel and high school softball for 11 years. He is the head coach for the Heartbreakers 18U Elite softball team, based in Frederick, also serving as president of the Heartbreakers organization. Harbaugh serves as a varsity assistant coach at Fairfield High School (Pennsylvania). He has been at Fairfield High School since the 2016 season.
