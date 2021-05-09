MEN’S SOCCER
FCC 6, Montgomery 1
Daniel Cabrera had two goals and one assist to help the Cougars improve to 5-1.
William Burnett had two goals for FCC, Alex Kryazhev had one goal and one assist and Diego Camarena had one goal. Keeper Gavin Pennell had four saves.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Przywara leads Hood
Hood’s Krista Przywara tied for 10th in the pole vault on the final day of the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships at Widener University.
Mackenzie Rogers, Shayna Hancock, Kiersten Ropp and Przywara were 15th in the 4x400-meter relay.
Messiah won the team championship with 172 points.
In the men’s meet, Hood’s Kevin Ciocco took 12th in the shot put, and Evan Ellington, Thomas Kasanicky, Ciocco and Chris Burgenson placed 11th in the 4x400-meter relay.
Widener won the team championship with 128.5 points. The Blazers tied for 13th with eight points.
TRACK AND FIELD
Titans win six events
Host Tuscarora’s boys and girls teams each had three first-place finishes during Saturday’s meet.
For the Titans girls, Joelle Kimbembe won the triple jump (34-0) and long jump (15-04.75), and Nina Connors won the 1,600 run (5:44.17).
For the Titans boys, Kamsi Obuekwe won the 3,200 run (10:55.06), Edwin Niemandt won the high jump (5-10) and Jacob Cannon won the shot put (38-06).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.