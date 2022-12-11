MEN’S BASKETBALL
FCC 78, CCBC Catonsville 72
The Cougars improved to 4-3.
Jaden Arrington had 19 points for FCC. Reserve Isiah Horner had 15 points and five rebounds. Malik Witherspoon had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Goretti 43,Brunswick 41
Halie Green hit a jumper with 6.2 seconds to lift the Gaels to a win over the visiting Railroaders.
Brunswick’s bid to win the back-and-forth game ended when it committed a turnover in the final seconds.
Gabby Stefanic had 13 points, four assists and six rebounds for the Railroaders. Ryley Backer had nine points and six rebounds. Cassidy Rhodes had six assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
New Life 68, Mount Airy Christian 60
The host Rams won the New Life Holiday Shootout championship game.
New Life’s Adrian Amaya was named tournament MVP after averaging 17 points a game in the event. The Rams’ Jaleel Ambush and Kevin James both earned All-Tournament team first-team honors.
WRESTLING
Battle in the Boro
Tuscarora placed 11th with 144 points at Boonsboro High School over the weekend.
The Titans’ top performers were: 106—Wyatt Flook, eighth place; 113—Austin Flook, fifth; 120—Cooper Cammarata, third; 126—Chase Wheeler, second’ 132—Brodie Burdette, sixth; 160—TyVaughn Fitzgerald, sixth; 285—Dominic Vargas, seventh.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Terry Baker Invitational
Cole Williamson won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 47.7 seconds to help Linganore place a Frederick County-best second in the boys team standings at Hagerstown Community College.
The Lancers finished with with 53 points, and Broadneck won the boys team title with 88 points.
Fifth-place Walkersville’s Derick Tossah won the shot put (47 feet, 5.5 inches), and Middletown’s Levin Zilneus won the high jump (6-0).
Frederick County’s top team in the girls standings was Urbana, which placed fourth. The Hawks got wins from Divine Bamgboye in the 55-meter dash (7.61) and Samantha Heyison in the shot put (34-08.25).
For Middletown, Erin McQuitty won the 1,600-meter run (5:35.52) and Ava Allen won the 55-meter hurdles (8.91). Oakdale’s Zhana Ivanova won the 3,200-meter run (12:32.31).
Mercersburg Season Opener
MSD’s Mepper Beshears placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles with a school-record time of 8.73 seconds in the 22-team meet.
The Orioles Jaiden Lovett was seventh in the shot put.
