BOYS LACROSSE
Brunswick 12, Catoctin 4
The visiting Railroaders received four goals apiece from JT Harich and Cam Cornett in the win on Thursday night.
Harich added three assists, while Cornett had one. Josh Cadle added two goals and three assists. Isaac Herbert won 16 faceoffs. Goalie Charlie Lawrence made six saves.
Urbana 20, North Hagerstown 0
Gavin McKay paced the Hawks’ rout with four goals and three assists.
Other Urbana leaders were: Dylan Lange (three goals), Andrew Bennett (three goals, one assist), Ryan McNerney (three goals), and Elijah Jean-Jacques (three assists).
Smithsburg 13, TJ 2
Both Patriots goals were scored by Billy Coughlin. Goalie Ryan Fitzgerald had 19 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Smithsburg 9, TJ 4
The Patriots’ Kamryn Davis, Kayla Melmed, Elly Bauer and Vanessa Trybus scored goals. Devon Carson had an assist. Goalie Hannah Edwards had 10 saves.
Frederick 22, South Hagerstown 2
Cedar Shapiro broke Frederick’s single-game record for assists with seven and also had three goals.
Nicole Sibold had three goals and one assist for Frederick (4-2), Abigail Effland had three goals, Lizzie Goodwin had two goals and two assists and Lindsey Delauter had two goals and one assist.
