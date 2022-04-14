BASEBALL
Catoctin 14, Oakdale 7
The Cougars (8-1) rallied from a seven-run deficit in the first inning with 14 unanswered runs in a Robbie Seidel Tournament game on Thursday.
Garrett Worth, Logan Simanski and Dylan Nicholson each finished with three hits for the Cougars. Simanski and Joey McMannis each hit home runs.
Noland Kinna tossed five scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win for Catoctin.
Urbana 8, River Hill 1
Keegan Johnson struck out 14 and allowed only one hit over six innings to lead the Hawks to a win in a Spring Break Tournament game.
Riley Smith homered and drove in a pair of runs for Urbana.
Urbana 11, Long Reach 0
The Hawks capped the doubleheader sweep in five innings with their 10th straight win.
Eli DeRossi-Cytron was the winning pitcher for Urbana, allowing just one hit and striking out 10 in a complete game.
Keegan Johnson tripled and drove in four runs for the Hawks. Smith had a pair of hits, and Brendan Yagesh tripled and doubled for Urbana.
Shalom Christian Academy 21, MSD 3
Ethan Sheppeck went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, and Rocco Bauer went 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Orioles.
Tuscarora 19, Frederick 3
In Wednesday’s game, the Titans sent 17 batters to the plate in an 11-run third inning during their five-inning win.
The Titans (4-3) had seven players with multiple hits, paced by Drew DeSanto, who had three RBIs and three-run homer. Kade Linton, Kyle Sanger and Luke Marunycz each had a solo homer. Nate Neubauer doubled.
Ryan DeSanto got the win.
Frederick’s Tyler Goodrich hit a three-run home run.
SOFTBALL
Urbana 5, Frederick 3
Delaney Reefe and Cici Bullock each homered to drive in all of the Hawks’ runs.
Bullock hit a three-run shot on an 0-1 pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Urbana in front for good. She finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Reefe, meanwhile, went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, a triple and a single. She also pitched a complete game, allowing the three runs on six hits, striking out 10 and walking none.
Lauren Routzahn doubled twice, while Addie Pelton had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run for Frederick.
Paige Hall tossed a complete game for the Cadets, striking out eight.
Oakdale 7, Tuscarora 6
No details were provided for Oakdale.
Avery Neuman went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Tuscarora.
Thomas Johnson 10, Century 0
In Wednesday’s game, Camryn Senuta, Sydney Gonciarz and Abbie Jennings each had two hits for the Patriots in their six-inning win.
Gonciarz drove in two runs. Senuta had a double.
Andrea Larson got the win, going five innings, allowing three hits with a walk and six strikeouts.
BOYS LACROSSE
Middletown 11, Tuscarora 10
Defenseman Cason Mitchell scored with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift the Knights to the victory.
Jake Brandenburg led Middletown in scoring with three goals and two assists. Griffin Sheridan also scored three goals, while Vince Flook added a pair for the Knights.
Gavin Vierling made 12 saves for Middletown.
For Tuscarora, Andrew Cramer scored five goals, while John Collins added two goals and two assists. Koen Burdette also scored two goals for the Titans.
Thomas Johnson 15, N. Hagerstown 3
Billy Coughlin scored six goals to lead the way for the Patriots, while Eli Cornell added three goals and Cam Adkins and Josh Lindblade each added two for TJ.
Urbana 8, Annapolis 2
The Hawks improved to 8-1. Jacob Ward and Hunter Bryant each scored three goals for Urbana, while Gavin McKay added a goal and two assists.
Goalkeeper Carter Berg made four saves for the Hawks.
Manchester Valley 8, Oakdale 7
Troy Ulisney scored four goals and Shaun Wright had three assists for the Bears. Rory Blanchard won 13 of the 17 face-offs he took for Oakdale.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Middletown 19, Tuscarora 6
Ellery Bowman scored seven goals for the Knights (8-1). Julia Harris had four goals and an assist, while Amy Grace added two goals and three assists and Abby LaPadula for Middletown.
Thomas Johnson 18, N. Hagerstown 10
Elly Bauer led the way for the Patriots with five goals and three assists. Ella Johnson added four goals, while Kamryn Davis and Sophie Jack each scored three for TJ. Goalkeeper Hannah Edwards made six saves for the Patriots.
TENNIS
Girls
Tuscarora 5, Frederick 0
Singles — Frye (T) def. Waverly, 6-1, 6-0; Gupta (T) won by default. Doubles — Ki-Tayler (T) def. Pau-Phillips, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5; Pepenel-Schneider (T) def. Presgraves-Razanakoto, 6-3, 6-3; Maung-Amond (T) def. Estero-Aleman, 6-1, 6-1.
Boys
Frederick 3, Tuscarora 2
Singles — B. Anspach (T) def. Sharma, 6-2, 6-1; Mercier (T) def. Knight, 4-6, 6-1, 10-1. Doubles — Stanley-Zander (F) def. Miller-Taylor, 6-4, 6-4; Raquib-Matia (F) def. W. Anspach-Min, 6-3, 6-7 (7-2), 10-1; Sri-Gabe (F) def. Nzouakeu-Williams, 6-2, 6-2.
Track and Field
Southeast Quad Meet
The Oakdale boys won the team championship in Wednesday’s meet. Mason Scott (110-meter hurdles), Kristian Moore (300 hurdles), Riley Harich (pole vault), Ryan Brightman (800 and 1,600 runs) and Absihek Mudireddy (3,200 run) each won their events for the Bears, in addition to the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
