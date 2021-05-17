BASEBALL
Catoctin 4, Linganore 1
The Cougars’ Bryson Caballero and JJ Zirkle combined on a two-hitter Monday in Thurmont.
Dylan Nicholson hit a solo home run and Joe McMannis had two hits with three RBIs for Catoctin (2-2). Dusty Isanogle and Logan Simanski each had doubles.
Frank Dickenson had a double for the Lancers (3-1).
Oakdale 5, Frederick 4
The Bears’ Garrett Steele had a two-run double, while Tommy Grace pitched five innings for the win.
The Cadets’ Jack Surdez pitched six innings with 11 strikeouts. Wilson Scott had a two-run triple.
Urbana 7, Brunswick 0
Julian Samonte hit a home run, Joey Galloway had three hits and Keegan Johnson struck out 10 over five innings in the visiting Hawks’ win.
Riley Smith added two RBIs. Johnson only allowed three hits, while Nate Dacey went one inning, fanning three for Urbana (4-1).
Keegan Johnson five innings, three hits, 10 strikeouts.
Tuscarora 12, Middletown 4
Ryan DeSanto (two hits) and Alijah Morris each drove in three runs for the Titans (2-2).
Luke Marunycz added two hits with three runs scored. Jackson Van Tassell contributed a double and an RBI. Morris had a double.
Van Tassell also pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits with six strikeouts. Dom Gomez went three hitless innings, fanning five.
The Knights’ Zach Martin hit a leadoff home run and drove in two runs. Chase Weller doubled.
SOFTBALL
Oakdale 14, Frederick 1
The Bears’ Saylor Kneeland pitched 4 1-3 innings and gave up one hit with eight strikeouts.
Brooke Pellas had two RBIs and a double. Peyton Wetherholt had a triple.
Linganore 12, Catoctin 3
The visiting Lancers’ pulled away with a seven-run sixth inning, as Claire Thomas, Delaney Ridgell and Michaela Galcik all had three hits.
Gabby Krsytofiak hit a home run and drove in three runs, while Camryn MacKay also homered. Galcik had three RBIs. Darbe Reesman and Devyn McFarland each had two hits.
MacKay pitched a complete game, allowing five hits with four strikeouts.
Cassidy Andrew had an RBI double for the Cougars (1-4).
Middletown 10, Tuscarora 4
The Knights’ Taylor Broadbent had two home runs among her three hits, driving in four.
Broadbent and Ashley Routzahn pitched in the win.
Chloe Saunders, Ashlynn Routzahn, Kyra Morgan and Sydney Leadbetter each had two hits for Middletown.
Urbana 5, Brunswick 3
Maggie Hummer homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Hawks, who improved to 4-1. Delaney Quartucci and Sophia Grech also drove in runs for Urbana. Starting pitcher Spencer Rupinta struck out 12 and walked two.
No information for Brunswick was provided.
BOYS LACROSSE
Linganore 15, Catoctin 1
Zack Kiesling paced the Lancers with five goals.
Other Linganore offensive leaders were Gabe Wheat (two goals, two assists), Dylan Kossoy (two goals), Kyle Gardner (one goal), Dylan LaVern (one goal), Logan Parrish (one goal, Jake Scott (one goal), Drew Mullineaux (one assist) and Owen Drenner (one assist). Eli Etzler won 14 faceoffs and scooped seven ground balls. Graham Gardner also had seven ground balls.
The Cougars’ Mason Joy scored one goal on an assist by Haydn Matthews. Josh Maze made 17 saves.
Urbana 16, TJ 1
Jack Jozwiak (three goals, two assists) and Gavin McKay (four goals, one assist) paced the Hawks.
Other Urbana point scorers were Dylan Lange (three goals, one assist), Eric Kolar (two goals, two assists), Jason Kolar (two goals, two assist), Jason Jozwiak (one goal, one assist), Patrick Taylor (one goal), Hunter Bryant (one assist).
Elijah-Jean Jaques had 12 faceoff wins. Goalie Collen McKay made five saves.
Tuscarora 21, Frederick 6
Jayme Heflin led the Titans with eight goals, while Andrew Cramer scored seven. Matt Nichols added three goals and two assists for Tuscarora, and goalkeeper Nathan Fox made five saves.
For Frederick, Nashan McKinney and Sean Morton each scored two goals, while TJ Weaver made nine saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Oakdale 20, Brunswick 2
Jenna Russell paced the Bears with four goals. Gabby Averill, Mckenna Witt and Grace Meyer each scored three goals.
Urbana 18, TJ 0
Patriots goalie Abby Cooper had seven saves.
Tuscarora 15, Frederick 9
The visiting Titans got seven goals and an assist from Ariana Tucci.
Other Tuscarora scorers were Katie Paredes (three goals, one assist), Rachel Nichols (two goals, two assist), Tori Hampton (two goals, one assist), Ashley Elliott (one goal, two assist), Shannon Heister (one assist). Goalie Brianna Amick made three saves.
For Frederick, Abigail Efflan, Lizzie Goodwin and Camryn Lauret each scored two goals, while goalkeeper Mae Beins made eight saves.
Middletown 25, Walkersville 5
Bailey Broadbent had six goals, Alyssa Daley scored five and Ellery Bowman and Jade Catlin each added four goals to lead Middletown past Walkersville. Helen Bartman made eight saves for the Knights.
For the Lions, Maggie Molnar had three goals and 11 draw controls, while Cheyanne Offutt made 10 saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Urbana 5, TJ 0
Singles: Ahuja def. Jani 6-1, 6-0; Kota def. Jain 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Kurian/Senzer def. Lango/Marquardt 6-0, 6-0; Husain/Vicari def. Bedwell/Obajamu 6-0, 6-1; Thomas/Zhou def. Ash/Pernaranda 6-0, 6-0.
Tuscarora 4, Oakdale 1
Singles: Sankar (T) def. Mitchel 6-0, 6-0; Anspach (T) def. Parker 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Sappington/Gupta (T) def. Lopez Duke/Aramayo 6-0, 6-0; Mercier/Taylor def. Wernav/Rattgering 6-3, 6-3; Wyatt/Connolly (O) def. Nzouakeu/Brown 6-0, 6-2.
Middletown 5, Brunswick 0
Singles: James def. Hatch 6-0, 6-0; G. Rossi def. Kennedy 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Nair/Bliss def. Ahern/Hopko 6-1, 6-0; Nylen/Schneider def. Nilssen/Geos 6-0, 6-0; Rossi/Harper def. Bobofchak/Byrd 6-0, 6-0.
Frederick 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Sharma def. Weigand 6-0, 6-0; Knight won by default. Doubles: Pan/Sharma def. Zelinksy/Hester 6-0, 6-3; Zaw/Stanly Zou def. Liston/Markel 6-1, 6-0; Templeton/Palmquist def. Ament/Lyons 6-1, 6-1.
Girls
Linganore 3, Frederick 2
Singles: Baker (L) def. Burley 6-4, 6-1; Wetrogan (L) won by forfeit. Doubles: Kelley/Worley (L) def. Sharma/Pau 6-2, 6-2; Ullman/Presgraves (F) def. Green/Webb 6-3, 4-6, third set super tiebreaker 10-5; Aleman/Auter (F) def. Pugh/Smarick 3-6, 6-4, third set super tiebreaker 10-6.
Urbana 4, TJ 1
Warren (TJ) def. Tambat 6-3, 6-1; Kim (U) def. Butler (TJ) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Nielsen/Croghan (U) def. Lombardo/Stevens 6-2, 6-0; Rawal/Patel (U) def. Bell/Miller 6-0, 6-0; Hyde/Broder (U) def. Jha/Marshall 6-0, 6-0.
Walkersville 3, Catoctin 2
Singles: Smith (C) def. Lieu 6-2, 6-0; Miner (W) won 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: Driscoll/Cook (W) def. Archila/Kovalcik 6-1, 6-1; Riddlemoser/Anderson (W) def. Evans/Williams 6-2, 6-2; Weisgerber/Andrew (C) def. Wells/Pham 6-4, 5-7, 12-10 tiebreaker.
Middletown 4, Brunswick 1
Singles: McDonald (B) def. Sullivan 6-0, 6-3; Troxell (M) def. Razunguzwa 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Desler/Kaminski (M) def. Rhodes/Stepoulos 6-2, 6-3; Fox/Cowperthwaite (M) def. Shawver/Johnson 6-1, 6-0; Page/Kaminski (M) won by forfeit.
Tuscarora 4, Oakdale 1
Singles: Slivka (T) def. Overman 6-3, 6-4; Frye (T) def. Burhard 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Ki/Gupta (T) def. Sasse/Snow 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9); Pepenel/Thompson (T) def. Pabis/Canland 7-5, 6-3; Watkins/Koeung-Zambrana (O) def. Amond/Schneider 6-3, 6-3.
