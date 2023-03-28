BOYS LACROSSE
Catoctin 11, South Carroll 9
Ashton Merritt’s hat trick led the Cougars to an upset win over the Cavaliers, a perennial Carroll County contender.
Vince Reaver led Catoctin (2-1) with five points (two goals, three assists). Charles Dougherty and Jameson Doll each had two goals and an assist. Brendan Orr chipped in a goal and an assist.
Tuscarora 26, South Hagerstown 0
Eleven different Titans found the back of the net, led by Matt Nichols with five goals, as they decimated the Rebels.
Koen Burdette paced Tuscarora with nine points (two goals, seven assists). Liam Cauble, Jack Collins and Owen Stup all recorded hat tricks, with Cauble adding a fourth goal.
Michael Gulla, Dalton Hicks, Paulo Arce, Dylan Cruz, TyVaughn Fitzgerald and Brodie Burdette also scored. Aden Carey made one save, and Nathan Fox made two saves.
Frederick 6, North Hagerstown 2
TJ Weaver made 13 saves for the Cadets as they picked up their first win of the season.
Reed Charles led Frederick High on offense with a hat trick. Sean Morton scored twice, and Danny Remsberger added a goal. Jude Hattenberger had an assist.
St. John’s 18, Mt. Carmel 0
Nick Gamarra and Joe Novak each registered five goals and an assist as the Vikings rolled to a shutout victory.
They were helped by a trio of two-goal performances from Gavin Prunty, Keller Neuman and Quinn Fletch. Prunty had five assists, while Neuman won five face-offs.
Alex Piraino and Owen Roberts also scored, and Piraino won six face-offs. Drake McGrath dished four assists and won two face-offs.
Tyler Grove and Landon Kunkle both made two saves in net.
Manchester Valley 7, Middletown 5
Gavin Vierling made 15 saves, but it wasn’t enough for the Knights to overcome the Mavericks in a low-scoring contest.
Jackson Bennett recorded a hat trick for Middletown, while Ryan McLister and Griffin Sheridan also scored. Sheridan had two assists, and Bennett and Myles Sontz each had one helper.
St. James 15, Oakdale 4
Shaun Wright had a hat trick for the Bears in the loss. Asher Payne also scored.
Oakdale won the JV game 22-0.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Walkersville 21, Brunswick 0
Thirteen Lions tallied points in the blowout win over the Railroaders.
Samantha McDonough tallied two goals and four assists to lead Walkersville with six points. Chloe Gaines had a hat trick, while Natalie Meyer scored two goals and dished two assists. Skylar McDonough had a goal and an assist.
Claire Bandy, Aaliyah Oliveira, McKenzie Rose and Paige Stickley each scored twice. Claire McMurry, Grace McMurry, Abby Attalah, Maddison Hoyos and Rylie Sheets each scored once.
South Carroll 20, Catoctin 2
Karlie Hood and Alayna Kelly each scored for the Cougars as they dropped a game at home. Rebekah Zentz also had an assist.
Phoenix Moore made four saves in the first half, and Caryn Blum had six saves in the second half.
St. John’s 15, Foxcroft 2
Twelve different Vikings scored in the rout. Addison Scanlon and Maya Graham contributed six and four draw controls, respectively.
Smithsburg 13, Thomas Johnson 5
Maddie Chausky had a hat trick to pace the Patriots in their loss.
Elizabeth Bauer had a goal and two assists for TJ (1-3). Kamryn Davis also scored. Alexis Viands had two assists.
Cayla Chausky made five saves in goal.
SOFTBALL
Tuscarora 10, Frederick 3
Avery Neuman recorded her 200th career strikeout as the Titans beat the Cadets for their first win of the season.
Neuman also had three hits. Ella McDonald and Abby Miller each knocked two hits for Tuscarora. Danalyn Damaska had a double with two RBIs. Makayla Craven and Addison Selby each added a hit.
Allison Livelsberger hit a triple and drove in a run for Frederick High.
BASEBALL
Tuscarora 8, Frederick 3
The Titans shook off a slow start and pulled away from the Cadets for their first win of the season.
Gabriel Bennett, Tyler O’Brien and George King each scored twice for Tuscarora. O’Brien doubled, King had two singles and Bennett also had a hit. Aiden Rice took the win on the mound.
No information was provided from Frederick High.
Shalom Christian 15, MSD 5
Zeke Ortiz led the Orioles with three hits, three stolen bases and two RBIs in the loss.
Zion Ortiz stole four bases, adding two hits plus an RBI for MSD (0-2). Nathan Sheppeck also had two hits and drove in a run.
TENNIS
Boys
Linganore 4, Walkersville 1
Singles: Parandapalli (W) def. Smarick, 7-5, 6-0; Weigand (L) won by forfeit. Doubles: Vlha/Morris (L) def. Sharpe/Boledovic, 6-1, 6-4; Johnson/Rosquist (L) def. Gilroy/Gujalwar, 6-1, 6-4; Lauterbach/Boateng (L) def. Hildebrand/Rowley, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).
Girls
Walkersville 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Lieu (W) def. Worley, 6-0, 6-0; Dhanireddy (L) def. O. Miller, 6-0, 6-4. Doubles: Silver/Cook (W) def. Ham/Mandava, 6-1, 6-1; Hillman/Winterle (W) def. Benco/McCoy, 6-1, 6-1; H. Miller/Arndt (W) def. Webster/Blundin, 0-4 (retired due to injury).
Middletown 3, Oakdale 2
Singles: Martin (M) def. Burkhard, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9; Olson (O) def. Kaminski, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Fox/Butler (M) def. Miller/Coblish, 6-3, 6-3; Ratliff/Yeatman (M) def. Duggal/Yalamanchili, 6-0, 6-0; Candland/Elizalde (O) def. Wilson/Friton, 6-2, 6-4.
Urbana 5, South Hagerstown 0
Singles: Tambat def. Rasco, 6-0, 6-0; Croghan def. Kadjemse, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Flynn/Kim def. Frushour/Troxell, 6-0, 6-3; Broder/Kariveda def. Mills/Murphey, 6-0, 6-0; Bella/Faulkner def. Stucky/Cruz, 6-1, 6-1.
This match was played Monday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
The Frederick Community College Cougars ran their win streak to 14 by sweeping CCBC Dundalk on Tuesday, ending both games by mercy rule in the fifth inning. FCC took the first contest 10-0 and the second game 20-5.
In game one, the Cougars (18-3) put away the Lions with a four-run fifth inning. Wyatt Bordick, Aidan Masters and Nick Keane each had two RBIs. Chris Durkin pitched all five innings, allowing just three hits for his third win of the season.
In game two, FCC sent 13 batters to the plate in a 10-run first inning to disptach CCBC Dundalk. Masters capped the onslaught with a two-run homer. The Cougars expanded their lead with six runs in the third and four in the fourth, with the latter runs coming off blasts by Jaylon Robinson and Cam Munk. Nate Farmer picked up his third win of the season with three innings of two-hit ball.
The victories come a day after FCC jumped to No. 5 nationally in the NJCAA Division II rankings.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
The Mount got two strong outings in the circle to continue its dominance of Coppin State, sweeping the Eagles in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Mountaineers took the first game 3-2 and the second contest 3-0.
In game one, the Mount (13-12) erased an early two-run deficit to back up Olivia Murphy and Amaya Bowman’s pitching efforts. Hannah Gartrell tied the contest with a two-out, two-run single in the third, and Vanessa Martin drilled a go-ahead RBI double in the fourth.
Murphy tossed 4 1-3 innings, picking up the win. Bowman relieved her in the fifth, stranding the tying run on second en route to her first save of the season.
In game two, Maddie Coleman tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout to improve to 2-4 and lift the Mount to its fourth straight victory.
COLLEGE MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Hood 3, Neumann 2
Will Javier Rojas and Marc Fitzkee combined for 50 kills as the Blazers erased a two-set deficit to win 15-25, 15-25, 28-26, 25-20, 16-14 on the road.
Javier Rojas recorded 26 kills, the most for a Hood player in the team's inaugural season. Fitzkee had 24 kills and a team-high 12 digs, as well as three aces and two blocks. Adam Bartice added a career-high 51 assists.
