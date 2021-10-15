CROSS-COUNTRY
Frederick County dominated the Central Maryland Conference championships Friday at Boonsboro High School, capturing all four varsity team titles and three of the four individual crowns.
Spires Boys
Linganore’s boys won the Spires meet by more than 40 points, thanks to a one-two finish from winner Jack Sears (16 minutes, 25.1 seconds) and runner-up Cole Williamson (16:42.6). The Lancers scored 41 to easily outdistance second-place Thomas Johnson (86).
Kyle Walker (11th), Ronan Perrone (12th) and Liam Griffin (15th) contributed to Linganore’s final score.
Christopher Sapp was fourth for Urbana, followed by Kamsi Obuekwe in fifth for Tuscarora, which nipped the Hawks by a point (93-94) for third place.
James Partlow (sixth) paced TJ, Gavin Legge (seventh) led Frederick, while Reed Fliegel (eight) led Oakdale.
The top 10 was rounded out by Urbana’s Henry Rodriguez (ninth) and Tuscarora’s Andrew Franklin (10th).
Spires Girls
Frederick sophomore Caroline Gregory won the individual championship in 18:02.3, almost a minute ahead of Urbana’s Ivy Coldren in second (18:59).
Coldren paced the Hawks to the title with 36 points, as they put three others in the top 10: Sophia Cedrone (sixth), Addison Lauer (seventh) and Lyna Beraich (ninth).
Linganore, which placed second (55), had Caroline Perrone and Mikayla Moxley finish three-four.
Frederick’s Julianna Brewer was fifth for the third-place Cadets. Oakdale’s Hailey Hallenburg took 10th. Tuscarora’s top runner was Aylene Hernandez in 13th, followed directly by TJ’s Erin Reeder in 14th.
Gambrill Boys
Brunswick cruised to the Gambrill team crown with 47 points — 33 less than runner-up Boonsboro.
The race was won by Catoctin’s Alexander Contreras (16:48.7), while the champion Railroaders placed three in the top 10: Andrew McGillivray (fourth), Colin Bomysoad (eighth) and Morgan Corwin (ninth). Their other scorers were Caleb Shullenbarger (14th) and Ben Weatherhead (16th).
Middletown’s Baron Ropp placed third, while Walkersville’s Nathaniel Crosse was seventh.
Gambrill Girls
Middletown had the lowest point total of any victorious team Friday, scoring 35 points to beat second-place Boonsboro (47) for the Gambrill crown.
The Knights’ top two were Campbell Caldwell (fourth) and Erin McQuitty (fifth). Breann Vandre and Emma Brull finished 11-12, while Alayna Hu (17th) rounded out Middletown’s five scorers.
Catoctin’s Jenna Conley was second to champion Caroline Matthews of Boonsboro. Brunswick’s Reilly Teague placed third, while teammate Lauren Laverty took ninth.
FOOTBALL
Walkersville 42, Catoctin 33
The Lions (5-2) had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Rony Lopez (131 yards, one touchdown) and Jae Sean Fulton (114 yards, two TDs) in the win.
Jeremiah Franklin had a key strip sack and fumble return for a touchdown to open the third quarter. He also caught six passes for 61 yards.
Walkersville quarterback Gavin Hughes was 9-of-16 for 125 yards and a scoring pass to Collin Sewell.
Catoctin’s Connor Crum accounted for three touchdowns, while Dylan Wangness returned a fourth-quarter interception for a TD as the Cougars (0-7) rallied from a 35-6 halftime gap.
Brendan Ott had a TD reception for Catoctin.
Oakdale 39, Urbana 14
Andrew Hodges had three touchdown runs for the Bears, while Stefan Rich and Evan Austin each ran for one score. Joe Pippin threw an 88-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Kuhn on the second play of the game.
The Bears improved to 4-3, while Urbana dropped to 3-4.
BOYS SOCCER
Brunswick 3, Francis Scott Key 1
Logan Malone had a goal and an assist for the visiting Railroaders (9-2-1).
Will Burton and Ryan Domathoti also scored goals, while Alex Miranda and Jackson Acker had assists.
Goalkeeper Finn McGannon made nine saves.
VOLLEYBALL
MSD 3, Frederick 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-2, 25-15. MSD leaders: Citrine Lummer, 19 kills, 2 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace; Jade Macedo, 22 assists, 6 digs, 1 kill, 8 aces; Sigridura Junc, 6 aces. MSD record: 17-5-2. JV: Frederick won 2-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Oakdale 1, Frederick 1
The game ended in a tie even after two overtime sessions and a shootout.
Oakdale’s Grayson Raiford and Frederick’s Lizzie Goodwin scored in the shootout.
Bears goalie Lilly Murphy made four saves in regulation and four in the shootout. Kendall Reidy made 10 saves, including three after regulation.
Frederick goalie Abby Effland made four saves in regulation, three in the second overtime and four in the shootout.
Atholton 6, TJ 1
The Patriots’ goal was scored by Victoria Widener, assisted by Hailey Hill.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Widener 2, Hood 0
Gabi Dolan registered nine saves for the visiting Blazers.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Lebanon Valley 5, Hood 0
Richana Brown recorded nine saves in goal for the Blazers (4-10).
