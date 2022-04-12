BOYS LACROSSE
Catoctin 9, Boonsboro 2
Charles Daughter had a hat trick and an assist as the Cougars picked up their second win of the season on Tuesday night.
Jameson Doll tallied a pair of goals and an assist. Ashton Merritt had a goal and three assists. Nikolas Contreras and Grady Hill also scored.
Middletown 14, Brunswick 5
Judd Boniface’s hat trick and four assists led the Knights over the Railroaders.
Broden Moran, Jake Brandenburg, Everett Derwin and Griffin Sheridan each scored twice for Middletown (5-2). Moran had three assists, while Brandenburg had two assists. Jackson Bennett, Vince Flook and Clarke Cheairs also scored. Gavin Vierling made nine saves.
JT Harich, Josh Cadle, Brice Bell, Cameron Cornett and Tristan Atrill all scored for Brunswick. Isaac Herbert won all but one faceoff. Charlie Lawrence made five saves.
Linganore 21, Frederick 0
The Lancers’ Kyle Gardner and Sean Mullineaux each contributed three goals and two assists.
Owen Drenner had a pair of each, while David Turnbull had two goals. Aidan Maloney had eight faceoff wins and six groundballs.
Tuscarora 21, South Hagerstown 1
Andrew Cramer tallied four goals and three assists as the Titans cruised.
John Colline recorded a hat trick plus three assists. Koen Burdette, Peyton Clouser, Tyler Matthias-Magri, Matt Nichols and Owen Stup each had a multi-goal game. Liam Cauble, Nathan Fox, Jordan Hartis and Thomas McGough also scored for Tuscarora (3-3).
Nathan Fox and Aden Carey did not face many shots and each made a save in net.
Walkersville 19, TJ 6
Blake Shoemaker scored six goals and assisted three times as the Lions blew past the Patriots.
Ethan Guillott added five goals and two assists, while Paul Garza had a hat trick and five assists for Walkersville. Ethan Patrick scored twice. Wyatt Brooks, Diego Garza and Tanner High also scored. Will Muncy made six saves.
Billy Coughlin scored all six goals for TJ. Ryan Fitzgerald made 10 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuscarora 17, South Hagerstown 0
The Titans had 16 different goal-scorers for the game.
Walkersville 20, TJ 5
The Patriots’ Sophie Jack and Elly Bauer each scored two goals. Goalie Hannah Edwards had four saves.
No stats were provided by the Lions.
Urbana 17, Oakdale 8
The Hawks rolled to a win over the Bears.
Freshmen Allison Finley and Anna Alt each scored twice for Oakdale. Goalie Nazia Rangwala-Vohra made 10 saves.
Urbana did not provide stats.
BASEBALL
Smithsburg 6, Middletown 3
The Knights’ Andrew Raymond had a double.
Perry Hall Christian School 24, MSD 0
The Orioles could not muster anything against the Panthers in a loss.
SOFTBALL
Catoctin 28, Fort Hill 0
The Cougars’ Taylor Smith tossed a five-inning perfect game, fanning 11 of the 15 batters she faced in the blowout.
Meghan Gray had four hits, including a two-run home run and two doubles for Catoctin (7-0). Raegan Miller had four hits with a double. Paige Smith also added four hits.
Averi Sickeri had three hits, including a double and homer. Kara Watkins and Smith each added three this with a double. Kenzie Lewis had two hits, including a double.
Middletown 16, Smithsburg 0
The Knights’ Sydney Leadbetter pitched a complete game (five innings) shutout, allowing four hits and striking out eight.
Walkersville 12, Brunswick 2
Izzy Deitrich earned the win, allowing six hits and two runs over four innings, while Hailey Putnam went 3-for-3. Amelia Rakestraw and Madison Lepeonka added two hits apiece, with Lepeonka hitting a triple.
The Railroaders’ Carly Bruchey went 3-for-3, and Alyssia Fisher had two hits.
Mercersburg 12, MSD 4
The Orioles’ Truly Austin went 3-for-4. Lillian Froehle struck out eight batters.
TENNIS
Boys
Frederick 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Sharma def. Smarick, 6-0, 6-0; Knight def. Johnson, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Zou/McKay def. Vlha/Hester, 6-0, 6-0; Templeton/Uddin def. Morris/Boateng, 6-3, 6-1; Mator/Hrelian def. Harrington/Brown, 6-2, 6-1.
Oakdale 5, North Hagerstown 0
Singles: Novitski def. Foster,6-0, 6-1; Mitchel def. Zaid Mir, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Parker/Wernau def. Liam Burger/Abe Jones, 6-3, 6-4; Lopez-Duke/Teneja def. Gupta/Watts, 6-2, 6-4; Rotterging/Bhetalam, def. Gadon/Navarette, 6-2, 6-3.
Girls
North Hagerstown 3, Oakdale 2
Singles: Overman (O) def. Finn, 6-0, 6-0; Burkhard (O) def. McAffe, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Smith/Weaver (NH) def. Pabis/Candland; Galvan/Gassaway (NH) def. Miller/Yalamanchili, 6-4, 6-3; Hobbs/Narine (NH) def. Coblish/Schaffhauser.
Linganore 3, Frederick 2
Singles: Baker (L) def. Waverly, 6-2, 6-2; Wetrogan (L) def. Presgraves, 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Worley/Ibarra (L) def. Phillips/Pau, 6-4, 2-6, (12-10); Sharma/Ullman (F) def. Webb/Pugh, 6-2, 6-2; Razanakoto/Estero (F) def. Lemus/Benco, 6-0, 6-1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Harford CC 10-8, FCC 1-9
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Cougars (25-5) scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the comeback win.
Brodey Nevekar crushed a three-run home run in the seventh before the Cougars scored two more runs to even the score at 8. Demetri Jamison then hit an infield chopper that allowed Josh Wilson to score.
Neveker had three hits. Weston Roop, Jamison and Josh Wilson each added two hits.
In the opener, the Cougars were led by Jamison, who went 3-for-4. Neveker and Aidan Greaney chipped in two hits each.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood 3-7, Elizabethtown 2-10
Jocelyn Pfleiger set the Blazers’ single-season home run record and Cailyn Barthlow collected her 100th career hit in a doubleheader split at Elizabethtown.
Pfleiger’s record-setting ninth homer accounted for all the Blazers’ scoring in Game 1, breaking a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh. The first-year student finished the day 3-for-6 with her home run, a double, two walks and four RBIs.
Barthlow became the 11th Hood player to reach 100 hits with a double in her first at-bat of Game 2. The senior scored four times in the doubleheader, including three times in the nightcap.
Rebecca Gottleib picked up the win in Game 1 with a complete game. She allowed two runs, scattering seven hits and a walk. The first-year student struck out two.
Mount’s King, Berkley win NEC honors
Mount St. Mary’s softball had a pair of athletes take home Northeast Conference Weekly honors after last weekend’s sweep of Sacred Heart that stretched the Mount’s win streak to 11 games. Elizabeth King is the NEC Player of the Week while Amanda Berkley is the NEC Co-Pitcher of the Week.
King hit .500 (5-for-10) in the Mount’s three-game sweep of Sacred Heart. King is hitting .433 (13-for-30) in NEC play this season with six doubles and seven RBI.
Berkley went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in a pair of starts for the Mount in their three-game sweep of Sacred Heart. Berkley is 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA in seven NEC starts.
CORRECTION
The local roundup on B3 Tuesday included an error in the Middletown-Linganore boys tennis summary. The No. 1 singles match was won 6-0, 6-0 by Middletown’s Tyler James.
