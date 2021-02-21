BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA 56, Carroll Christian 49
Frederick Christian Academy won the Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference championship by beating Carroll Christian School on Saturday.
FCA’s Justin Morrisey, who had 21 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals, was the tournament MVP. The Defenders’ Greg Quire, who had 10 points and five rebounds, and Doug McClure were also named to the all-tournament team.
FCA (12-3) will next play on March 6 against the Frederick Force.
Warriors 57, Mt. Airy Christian 55
Looking to give his team its first lead of the game, David Switzer hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds to lift the Warriors over Mt. Airy Christian Academy.
Switzer had a game-high 21 points along with six rebounds. Tyler Lindley had 16 points for the Warriors (9-4), Mica Kojic had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Caleb Passarelli had nine rebounds, four assists and six blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saint Maria Goretti 65, SJCP 54
Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey led the Vikings with 18 points, seven steals, six rebounds and four assists on Saturday.
Chanelle Lee had 13 points, and Maya Graham scored 11.
Warriors 53, Mt. Airy Christian 39
Ella Bennett had 18 points, six steals and four assists to help the Frederick Warriors beat Mt. Airy Christian Academy.
Janel Morrisey had 12 points, nine rebounds and 15 steals for the Warriors (9-2). Marie Pedroza had nine points, nine rebounds and three steals.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount loses two games
Mount St. Mary’s softball team closed out the Campbell Invitational with a pair of losses, falling to No. 12 Kentucky, 10-0 in five innings, and host Campbell, 8-0. The Mountaineers posted a 1-3 record in the two-day event.
Mount starting pitcher Avery Neuhart allowed three runs in two innings of work against Kentucky, while Elizabeth King allowed one run in two innings of relief.
Campbell posted a two-hit shutout over the Mount.
Mount pitcher Amanda Berkley allowed five runs (three earned) in two innings today after tossing an eight-inning complete-game shutout in the Mount’s season opener on Saturday. King allowed three runs in 3.2 innings of relief.
MEN’S SOCCER
George Washington 1, MSM 0
Oscar Haynes Brown scored in the closing minutes of the second overtime as the Colonials beat Mount St. Mary’s in its season opener.
For 101 minutes, the Mount St. Mary’s defense held firm, fending off 14 shots from the George Washington Colonials. But in the closing minutes of the second overtime, the Colonials’ 15th attempt found the back of the net.
Contending with a busy day, the Mount defense dealt with numerous set pieces, including five corner kick attempts. Goalkeeper Adam Sivitier had three saves, and the back line of Ian Buckwalter, Justus Akinlosotu, Gavin Watt, and Adao Manuel denied several more on-goal opportunities.
George Washington led in shots 12-2 by the end of regulation.
