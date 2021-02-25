NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A late cold spell nearly cost the Mount St. Mary’s women before a key defensive stop allowed them to continue their hot streak Thursday in a 59-58 win over Merrimack.
It was the seventh straight victory for the Mount (13-4 overall, 12-2 Northeast Conference), which has moved into first place in the NEC.
After building a 12-point lead in the third quarter, the Mount’s offense fell silent to start the fourth, and the Warriors took advantage.
With 6:15 remaining, Merrimack’s Kate Mager buried a 3 to tie the score.
The Mount’s Rebecca Lee — who finished with a season-best 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting — responded with a layup to pull ahead, and the game seesawed between a two-point Mount lead and a tie the rest of the way.
Tenisia Brown hit two foul shots for Merrimack (3-10) with 1:18 left to knot the score at 57. Lee’s biggest bucket came on the next possession with 54 seconds left. Mayson Kimball then drew a foul on the Mount’s Kendall Bresee, her fifth. But Kimball hit just one of the two foul shots.
Up 59-58 the Mount missed on two scoring chances. Merrimack pulled down the board with six seconds left and set up a play during a timeout. The Warriors attempted to go inside, but a key double team from the Mount forced a wild shot that fell off the front of the rim.
The Mount — which led by as many as 17 — received 11 points apiece from Bresee and Michaela Harrison.
For Harrison, the seventh point — coming in a 3-pointer with 9:32 left in the third quarter — marked the 1,000th point in her Mount career. She is the 28th Mountaineer in program history to cross the milestone and the 10th to achieve the feat in three years.
Early on, it appeared that the Mount would pull away easily. They shot 61 percent from the floor in the first quarter and led 38-27 at halftime.
The Mount has one final home game Sunday against second-place Saint Francis. The battle for first place in the NEC begins at 2 p.m., televised on ESPN3 and NEC Front Row.
MEN’S SOCCER
La Salle 5, Mount St. Mary’s 3
EMMITSBURG — In a reversal of the season debut, the Mount’s home opener featured plenty of goals. After matching La Salle in the first half, they conceded three second-half goals to the Explorers in defeat.
All three goals for the Mount (0-2) were career firsts for their respective scorers. Alex Wrobleski got on the scoreboard first, followed by Marc-Arthur Massang and Fela Osifeso. Freshman Ian Buckwalter earned his first career assist by aiding Massang.
The defense struggled Tuesday, giving up 25 shots with 12 on goal. Keeper Adam Sivitier made seven saves in an exhaustive effort.
La Salle (2-1) had a different player score on their five goals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cumberland Valley 55, New Life Christian 38
Lexi Standford led the Rams with 19 points, 21 rebounds, five assists, and 4 blocks. Sabrina Standford had 10 points to go with four rebounds and three steals. Elma Boveroux finished with 9 points.
