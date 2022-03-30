BASEBALL
Tuscarora 8, Oakdale 0
Ryan DeSanto threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks to help the Titans improve to 2-1.
Kade Linton and Nathan Neubauer each had two hits and two RBIs for Tuscarora. Reilly Donovan had two hits and one RBI, and Kyle Sanger scored three runs.
Brunswick 7, Catoctin 6
The Railroaders' Oliver Ellison won his second game of the young season, pitching into the sixth inning and striking out seven.
Tyler Lowery collected three hits for Brunswick, which is 4-0. Jared Struss went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. Joe Sweeney hit a solo home run. Connor Mullaney had a two-run single.
Catoctin's Joey McMannis and Nathan Cavenee each had two hits. Garrett Worth and Logan Simanski each doubled.
TJ 12, Linganore 2
The Patriots' Ty Allen had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs in a game that ended after six innings.
Camden Hood hurled a complete-game four-hitter, allowing no earned runs with three strikeouts.
Ben Pearch had two hits with a double and two RBIs. Logan Keepers had a double. Jay Parente also doubled. Jacob Hnath drove in two runs. Danny Orr added a double.
SOFTBALL
Walkersville 15, Boonsboro 6
The Lions' Madison Lepeonka went 4-for-5, while Caroline Hinkelman earned the complete-game win.
Hinkelman allowed six runs on 11 hits while striking out seven.
Walkersville began to pull away with a four-run third inning.
Anna Swann had a triple for the Lions.
South Hagerstown 8, Frederick 7
The Cadets' Maison Burton had three hits, including a triple. Katie Degirolamo had two hits, including a double.
Frederick's Paige Hall pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.
Middletown 12, Urbana 1
The Knights' Kayla Carr pounded a pair of homers among three hits, driving in five runs.
Sydney Leadbetter, Camille Jones and Chloe Saunders also had three hits apiece.
Broadbent and Ashlyn Routzahn combined on a one-hit pitching performance.
Urbana's Delaney Reefe had a solo home run.
Tuscarora 7 Oakdale 2
Avery Neuman threw a complete game two-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Titans.
Neuman and Kori Noffsinger each had two hits. Emily Fitzgerald had a homer, Mackenzie Facine had a double and Dillan Williams had two-run single.
Catoctin 24, Brunswick 0
TENNIS
SJCP 5, Glenelg Country Day 0
Singles: Julias (S) def. Yang, 6-1 6-0; Green (S) def. Allen, 6-1 6-0; Galanis (S) def. Robert's, 6-1 6-0. Doubles: Espenlaub-Klinedinst (S) def. Gunisetty-Drumalli, 6-0 6-0; Somani-Frazier (S) def. Meacham-Giruzs, 6-2 7-6.
Girls
Tuscarora 4, Oakdale 1
Singles: Frye (T) def. Overman, 6-3, 6-1; Burkhard (O) def. Gupta, 2-6, 6-2, 10-4. Doubles: Ki-Taylor (T) def. Pabis-Candland, 6-0, 6-1; Pepenel-Schneider (T) def. Miller-Yalamanchili, 6-4, 6-4; Martin-Josel (T) def. Coblish-Elizalde, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.
Frederick 3, South Hagerstown 2
Singles: Tn. Waverly(F) def. Lehman 6-2, 6-4; Tr. Waverly def. Rasco, 6-0. 6-1. Doubles: Phillips-Pau (S) def. Fritz-Frushour, 6-1, 5-7, (13-11); Ullman-Presgraves (S) def. Crews-Troxell , 7-5, 6-1; Aleman-Razanakoto (F) def. Mills-O 4-6, 6-2, (10-7).
TJ 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Baker, 6-0, 6-0; Bora (TJ) def. Wetrogan, 5-7, 6-1,10-7. Doubles: Stevens-Lombardo (TJ) def. Worley-Ibarra, 6-2,6-2; Jh-Owusu Hayford (TJ) de. Webb-Pugh, 6-2,6-1; Marshall-Shue (TJ) def. Dhanireddy-Mandava, 7-5, 6-4.
Brunswick 4, Catoctin 1
Singles: McDonald (B) def. Law-Knotts, 6-3, 6-1; Evans (C) def. Razunguzwa, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Rhodes-Backer (B) def. Glass-Williams, 6-1, 6-1; Shawver-Yonbi (B) def. Turner-Lopez, 6-1, 6-0; Powell-Powell (B) def. Troxell-Perhach, 6-0, 6-2.
Boys
Oakdale 4, Tuscarora 1
Singles: Novitski (O) def. Anspach, 6-0, 6-0; Mercier (T) def. Bhetalam, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Parker-Mitchel (O) def. Miller-Tayler, 6-1, 7-5; Lopez-Duk-Wernau (O) def. Anspach-Min, 6-2, 6-0; Taneja-Rottering (O) def. Nzouakeu-Williams, 7-5, 6-3.
TJ 3, Linganore 2
Singles: Ferguson (TJ) def. Smarick, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; Jani (TJ) def. Pulido. 6-1,6-0. Doubles: Vlha-Hester (L) def. Bedwell-Borntreger, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6; Quiroa-Marquart (TJ) def. Johnson-Weigand, 7-5, 6-2; Fullarton-Jordan (L) def. Leache-Stevens, 6-3, 6-4.
Brunswick 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: B. Kennedy (B) def. Burdette, 6-0, 6-0; J. Kennedy (B) def. Horning, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Hatch-Ahern (B) def. Sullivan-Martin, 6-0, 6-0; Tew-Byrd (B) def. Laith-Josh, 6-0, 6-2; Nielson-Allgaier (B) won by forfeit.
TRACK AND FIELD
MSD Invitational
The Orioles placed second in the girls team standings and third in the boys team standings.
In the boys meet, MSD got wins from Mepper Beshears in the 300 hurdles (9.32) and Nathan Sheppeck in the triple jump (37-3).
In the girls meet, MSD got wins from Citrine Lummer in the triple jump (32-1) and the 4x400 relay team of Lummer, SIgridura Junc, Sierra Herzig Wilcox and Bella Finkle ( 55.99).
Other top three finishers for the Orioles were: Sierra Herzig Wilcox, second, 100 hurdles; Keanu Herzig Wilcox, third, 110 hurdles; Citrine Lummer, second, 200; Zivia Gale, second, shot put; Kaylieah Fuller, third, shot put; Zivia Gale, second, discus 70'10; Sigridura Junc, third, high jump; Bella Finkle, third, high jump; Ethan Sheppeck, second, long jump; Sigridura Junc, third, triple jump; Ethan Sheppeck, second, triple jump.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Lebanon Valley 11, Hood 5
The Blazers lost their Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth opener.
Aidan Gilsdorf had one goal and one assist for Hood, while Owen McDermott, Kyle Scott, Colby Gallagher and Garrett Hitchens each had one goal.
Garrett Hitchens went 15-18 in the faceoff circle and picked up 11 ground balls. Robbie Wiley and Logan Rhoads both caused two turnovers each. Goalie Alex Dudziak had 13 saves.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Lebanon Valley 17, Hood 11
The Blazers lost their Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth opener.
Rebecca Turner and Liz Connelly each had three goals for Hood, while Jess Lyons and Mackenzi Wright each had two goals. Lyons had a game-high seven draw controls and added three ground balls. Lucy Sokoloff and Jess Hollman each finished with a pair of caused turnovers each. Sophia Vilaca had 13 saves in goal and six ground balls.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood 6-4, Marymount 1-2
Rebecca Gottleib held the Saints to one run on four hits during her 10th complete game of the season in the first game. The first-year pitcher allowed one unearned run, struck out four and walked two.
Rachel Benden struck out six in a complete-game win in the nightcap. She allowed two runs on seven hits and walked a pair.
Jocelyn Pfleiger saw her 18-game hitting streak come to an end in game two, but she hit her fifth home run of the season in the opener to tie Hood's freshman record.
Gottleib finished the day 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
ICE HOCKEY
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is organizing a charity hockey game this weekend to benefit the family of Deputy First Class Kenny Olander. The game will begin Saturday at 5:20 p.m. at Skate Frederick Ice Rink.
A $10 minimum cash donation is required at the door, and all proceeds will go to the Olander family. Washington Capitals tickets and merchandise will be raffled off at the event and online.
Olander died March 3 due to complications from an illness.
