COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oakdale graduate and James Madison senior Percy Agyei-Obese earned Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week honors after the Dukes’ season-opening 55-0 rout of Morehead State on Saturday.
Playing just two quarters, Agyei-Obese rushed for a team-high 116 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries. He broke off a 55-yard run in the third quarter and later found the end zone from 3 yards out.
It was the seventh career 100-yard rushing effort for Agyei-Obese and part of 369 yards on the ground by the Dukes in the win.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
St. John’s Catholic Prep graduate and Albany freshman Kayla Cooper was named America East Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced Tuesday.
The guard was named Rookie of the Week for averaging eight points per game and 4.5 rebounds in two games against Stony Brook. On Monday, Cooper tied a team lead with four rebounds and scored eight points off the bench. On Tuesday, she had five rebounds and played the third most minutes on the team.
Cooper’s first Rookie of the Week honor came on Feb. 1.
Albany is 6-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.