MEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern University 75, Hood 69
Hood saw its eight-game win streak come to an end on Saturday as Eastern University picked up a win on the Blazers’ Senior Day in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action.
Mason Wang led the Blazers with 24 points, hitting 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Ryan Hollwedel was the only other player in double figures for Hood with 13 points.
Evan Wang had a team-high five assists.
Soren Almquist hit a 3-pointer and later 1-of-2 free throws to put the Blazers ahead 50-48 with 13:50 to play. From there, Hood went cold, shooting only 6-of-19, including 2-for-11 from 3-point range, the rest of the way.
The Eagles used the icy stretch by the Blazers to go on a 25-12 run, behind nine points by Jaron Fairweather, to take a 73-62 lead with just 26 seconds remaining.
Prior to Eastern’s late run, the teams combined for 24 ties and lead changes in the opening 26 minutes.
The opening six minutes of the second half featured 10 ties and lead changes before the Eagles took control.
The two teams had virtually identical shooting nights, with Eastern going 24-for-62 (39 percent) and the Blazers hitting 24-for-63 (38 percent). The Blazers went 11-for-31 from 3-point range (36 percent), while the Eagles went 6-of-19 (32 percent).
Eastern had the advantage at the foul line, going 22-for-29, compared to 10-of-19 for the Blazers.
The Eagles had a 44-31 rebounding advantage, but second chance points were almost even with Hood holding a 22-21 edge.
Gallardo led four Eastern players in double figures with 18 points. Fairweather added 14, Blet scored 13 and Kaeshawn Ward netted 11. Ward and Draig Cooley each had nine rebounds, while Ward added a game-best five steals.
Before the game, Hood honored both Evan and Mason Wang, along with Christopher Smalls and Bryce Butler for their contributions to the program.
WRESTLING
Class 2A State Dual Final
Stephen Decatur 30, Middletown 27
The Knights lost to two-time defending state champ Stephen Decatur at North Point High School.
Middletown reached the final by beating Sparrows Point 42-21.
No other information was provided.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 78, St. James 66
Alex Hawkins and Cameron Dorner both scored at least 30 points to lead the Bears (14-4).
Hawkins had 37 points and eight rebounds, and Dorner had 30 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.Will Rodriguez had four rebounds and four steals, and Luke Ackiewicz had three assists.
Frederick Warriors 55, Fredericksburg Victory 47
Mica Kojic had a game-high 21 points along with seven rebounds for the Warriors.
Caleb Passarelli had 12 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and six steals for the Warriors (19-4). David Homans had 14 points and four assists. Aaron Chew and Nathan Christy each had eight rebounds.
Marie Philip School 54, MSD 45
The Orioles were outscored 18-6 in the fourth quarter
AJ Baker had 12 points and seven rebounds for MSD (18-5). Ethan Sheppeck had 11 points, and Jaden Joseph had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 66, St. James 11
The Bears jumped out to a 27-3 lead in the first quarter in Saturday’s win.
Sam Blaylock led the Bears with 18 points, 10 assists and four steals. Brynn Ohlhoff scored 15 points with 5 steals, while Caroline Atwill had 12 points with six steals. Mikayla Carey grabbed six rebounds with five steals.
MSD 63, Marie Philip School 7
The Orioles shut out Marie Philip School for the entire second half.
Citrine Lummer led MSD with 29 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals. Sierra Herzig-Wilcox had nine points and six steals, Jade Macedo had eight points, Truly Austin had three steals and four assists, and Alona Zfati had five steals and four assists.
Warriors sweep
The Frederick Warriors (23-1) got two wins in Hagerstown on Saturday, beating the Fredericksburg Victory 48-38 and the Valley Thunder 40-35.
In the win over Fredericksburg, Ella Bennett had 19 points, four assists and four steals. Sadie Ryan had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals, Tay McDonald had eight rebounds and four assists and Giselle Thompson had four steals.
Against Valley, McDonald had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists, Ryan had 12 points and seven steals and Bennett had 11 points, six rebounds and five steals.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern University 78, Hood 71 (2 OT)
Hood fell to visiting Eagles of Eastern University in double overtime in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action. Morgan Anderson, playing on her Senior Day, had her seventh double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds to go with two blocked shots.
In double overtime, the teams traded leads three times in the first four minutes. A layup by Taryn Woodson sparked a 7-0 run to give the Eagles a seven-point lead, 76-69 with 21 seconds remaining in the game to put the game out of reach.
Howard Community College 68, FCC 57
Tiana Jackson had 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead the host Cougars, and Aubrey Austin scored 20.
MEN’S LACROSSE
No. 16 Delaware 12, MSM 6
Slow Start Dooms Mount as #16 Delaware Comes Away Victorious 12-6
The visiting Blue Hens held the Mount to one goal in the first half.
Eight players for the Mount tallied a point, with Jared McMahon extending his scoring streak to seven games.
Delaware’s JP Ward and Clay Miller each had four points, with Ward having two goals and two assists, while Miller had three goals and one assist.
The Mount’s Griffin McGinley had 10 saves in net.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MSM 14, Towson 11
Scoring six goals in the second half, Mount St. Mary’s started the 2022 season with its first-ever victory against Towson.
Alayna Pagnotta led the Mount with four goals and two assists, while Dani Donoghue had a career-high four goals. Lindsey Tolliver had three assists and one goal in her collegiate debut, while Zoe Hurlburt and Erin Anderson had two goals and one assist each. The Mount dominated draw controls winning 18 compared to Towson’s 10. Goalie Madison Bradley had four saves.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Methodist University 13-14, Hood 7-4
Hood’s Steven Sommer went 4-for-9 with two RBIs in Saturday’s season-opening doubleheader in Fayetteville, N.C.
Alex Jenkins had two doubles on the day for the Blazers, and Tyler Schwarzman finished the afternoon 3-for-5.
