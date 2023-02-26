Boys Basketball FCA 66, Carroll Christian 61
Frederick Christian Academy improved to 19-5 overall after winning the championship game of the Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Jonny Canning, Gabe Page and Cohen Wade were all named to the All-Tournament team for FCA.
Canning had 28 points and six rebounds. Page had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Wade had 18 points and four assists.
FCA will travel to Mount Vernon College in Mount Vernon, OH, on March 2-4 to play in the National Christian School Athletic Conference Tournament.
State Swimming Championships
Frederick County did not have an individual or a relay champion during the two-day event that concluded Saturday at the University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center.
The Oakdale boys finished seventh in the 3A-2A-1A meet with 98 points. Walkersville was ninth with 77. Middletown was 14th with 53.5, and Linganore was 24th with three points.
In the 3A-2A-1A girls meet, Middletown was 10th with 84 points. Walkersville was 14th with 50. Linganore was 16th with 35, while Catoctin was 17th with 29. And Oakdale was 19th with 28 points.
In the 4A-3A boys meet, Urbana finished 22nd with six points.
Women’s Basketball Manhattan 52, Mount St. Mary’s 45
The Mountaineers dropped to 10-17 overall and 6-12 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
On Senior Day, Aryna Taylor put together a gutsy performance, shooting 7-for-12 and 5-for-8 from 3-point range for the Mount. She had 19 points. The Virginian tied for a team high six rebounds and added two steals.
Fellow Senior Day honoree Natalie Villaflor contributed 13 points with five boards and two blocks for the Mount.
Mount St. Mary’s finished 8-6 in home games this season.
Men’s Lacrosse Hood 14, Methodist 4
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After finding themselves in an early two-goal hole, the Hood College men’s lacrosse team scored final eight goals of the first half and went on to beat Methodist at the Virginia Beach Sports Plex.
Owen McDermott had five points with a goal and four assists for the Blazers.
Aden Sievert finished with three goals and an assist for Hood, while Bryan Seavey scored three goals and scooped up four ground balls. Rio Muldoon had two goals and an assist, and Jay Lanigan recorded a goal and two assists for the Blazers.
Alex Dudziak made four saves in the opening 35 minutes, while Calvin Morris stopped three in the final 25 for Hood.
The Blazers’ Garrett Hitchens dominated the faceoff circle, winning 15-of-16 and grabbing 12 ground balls.
Hood’s Nino Rizzolino and John Sanick both caused three turnovers.
The Blazers were blanked for over 10 minutes to start the game, while the Monarchs jumped ahead 2-0 behind goals by Hunter Vaughan and Ryan Kavounis.
Women’s Lacrosse UMBC 15, Mount St. Mary’s 10
Dani Donoghue once again set the offensive pace for the Mountaineers. This time, the senior scored six times to come within one of her career high.
Four teammates also tallied goals in the game, including the first career goal for Anna Salerno. Abigail Zeigenfuse added an assist and secured half of the team’s draw controls.
College Baseball Hood splits doubleheader with Franciscan
Hood’s offense came through in the second game of a doubleheader against visiting Franciscan University in a 9-3 win. The Barons shut out Hood in game one 1-0, despite the Blazers’ pitching staff allowing just six hits.
Keegan Brennan led the Blazers at the plate, going 3-for-6 on the day with a double, two RBIs and scoring once.
Joe Alexander received the win in Game 2 for the Blazers in three innings of relief. The senior had five strikeouts, giving up only one earned run.
