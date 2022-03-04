COLLEGE BASEBALL
Frederick Community College got two wins Friday in Davenport, Florida, defeating Cornell JV 5-1, then Vermillion CC 14-0.
In the shutout, Aidan Masters led FCC by going 3-for-4 and driving in four runs.
Klay Cottis and Masters also doubled.
Dakota Smith earned the win, going five innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out seven and walking one. Kade Breisblatt and Adam Watkins each pitched a scoreless inning to preserve the shutout. The trio combined to fan 11.
Masters, Brendan Long, and Greaney each had multiple hits. Long had three RBIs.
MEN’S LACROSSE
VMI 8, Mount St. Mary’s 7
The Mountaineers were held scoreless for the last 25:53 as VMI ended the game on a 5-0 run for the win.
Kadin Kightlinger had two assists and a goal to lead the Mount, while Jared McMahon tallied two assists to extend his point streak to 12 games. Connor McMahon and Cormac Giblin scored two goals.
The Mountaineers outshot the Keydets 42-29, including 16-5 in the second quarter.
Jordan Hartley led VMI with three goals and one assist, while four Keydets tallied two points.
Griffin McGinley made 10 saves for the Mount, while VMI’s Jack Liselli made 12 saves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 76, Carroll Christian 69
David Homans went for 24 points for the Warriors (24-5) on Thursday.
Caleb Passarelli added 22 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. David Switzer scored 14 with six assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 57, Carroll Christian 43
Ella Bennet scored 17 points with five rebounds and three steals for the Warriors (28-1) on Thursday.
Sadie Ryan (13 points), Tay McDonald (13) and Janel Morrisey (12) also scored in double figures.
