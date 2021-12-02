WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WVU Potomac State 73, FCC 64

AnayaInes Badmus led the Cougars with 16 points on Thursday night.

Tiana Jackson had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (0-2). Jessica Jensen had 13 points, Aubrey Austin 10 points and three steals, and Jalynn Montgomery had 13 rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WVU-Potomac St. 90, FCC 73

The visiting Catamounts used a strong second half to overcome Frederick Community College (0-3) in the Cougars’ home-opener on Thursday.

FCC held a 36-31 lead at halftime before inconsistent scoring over the last 11 minutes of the game.

Brandon Pilgrim had a team-high 24 points for the Cougars, 12 coming in the second half. Behind a game-high seven 3-pointers, Adrian Adlam had 21 points for FCC.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FCA 74, Carroll Christian 45

Nathan Bowes had 23 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead the Defenders.

Jonny Canning, Greg Quire and Caleb Page each had 12 points for FCA (4-1). Quire had nine rebounds, Jonny Canning had six assists, and Nate Canning had seven rebounds and six steals.

