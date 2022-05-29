COLLEGE BASEBALL
Frederick Community College got eliminated from the NJCAA D2 World Series on Sunday, losing 8-0 to Phoenix College in Enid, Okla.
The Cougars finish the season with an overall record of 42-7. They lost their World Series opener 13-2 to Lansing Community College on Saturday.
In the loss to Phoenix (35-25), the Cougars were held to four hits. Nicco German had a double for FCC, while Brodey Neveker, Brendan Long, and Brendan Kleiman each had one hit.
FCC starting pitcher John Cummings suffered the loss, giving up three earned runs in 3 1-3 innings. He finishes the season with an overall record of 8-1.
Lansing snapped FCC’s 18-game win streak, scoring 11 runs in the final four innings to pull away. Stars’ starter Grant Dittmer (10-1) worked seven innings for the win, giving up two earned runs and striking out nine.
Aidan Masters had a solid World Series debut for the Cougars, going 4-for-4. Spencer Rhoads had two hits, and Justin Acal hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh for his 10th homer of the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Maryland Private School Championships
Four Maryland School for the Deaf athletes got fourth-place finishes at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson.
In the boys meet, the Orioles’ Mepper Beshears was fourth in 110 high hurdles, Zivia Gale was fourth in the shot put and discus and Ethan Sheppeck was fourth in the high jump.
In the girls meet, MSD’s Citrine Lummer was fourth in the triple jump.
NPSL SOCCER
Alexandria Reds 3, FC Frederick 1
FC Frederick (1-1) suffered its first loss of the season, falling to third third place in the NPSL Mid-Atlantic Division.
Elias Norris tied the score for FC Frederick in the 40th minute, marking the second straight game that the George Washington University attacking player has scored.
FC Frederick’s Spencer Shortt had three great scoring chances, but on two he hit the ball straight to the Alexandria keeper and the other he lifted a shot just over the crossbar.
Bennett Schwartz played the first 45 minutes in goal for FC Frederick and had four saves. Will Stack had two saves in the second half.
FC Frederick returns to action Wednesday, June 1, with a 6:30 p.m. home match against Grove United.
