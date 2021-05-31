COLLEGE BASEBALL
No. 9 seed Frederick Community College saw its season come to an end on Sunday with a 6-2 loss to No. 5 Madison College in the NJCAA Division II World Series in Enid, OK.
The Cougars finish the season with an overall record of 20-11. The Wolfpack will advance to the next round of the NJCAA Division II World Series and sit at 44-13.
The Wolfpack scored one run in the top of the second. The Cougars answered back in the bottom of the third as Justin Acal belted his sixth homer of the season to tie it up.
The major turning point of the game came in the top of the 9th inning. Madison was clinging to a 3-2 lead and started the inning off with a single and walk. Jake Nelson stepped up to the plate and put down a sacrifice bunt. FCC relief pitcher John Cummings fielded the ball cleanly but attempted to get the lead runner at third, and threw it over the head of third baseman Wyatt Miles. The ball caromed all the way to the left-field wall and got past FCC left fielder Brodey Neveker allowing both runs to score as well as Nelson who motored around and score.
FCC starting pitcher AJ Cieslinski worked 7 1-3 innings, scattering six hits and giving up three earned runs. He suffers the loss and finishes the season with a record of 5-2.
Brodey Neveker and Lane Gay each had two hits in the loss for the Cougars.
In their World Series opener on Saturday, the Cougars lost 10-8 to Phoenix College.
FCC reliever David Gingras started the bottom of the sixth inning. The Bears loaded the bases and plated three runs, thanks in part to three walks and a pair of costly errors, to take a 10-8 lead.
Brodey Neveker led the FCC offense with four hits and three RBIS. Acal had three hits, while Michigan Daub and Nicco German each had a pair of hits.
David Gingras was tagged with the loss and falls to 3-1 on the season.
BASEBALL
Catoctin 5, Frederick 0
Bryson Caballero and Peyton Castellow combined to throw a one hitter for the Cougars.
Caballero struck out 10 in 5 innings pitched.
Logan Simanski hit two doubles for Catoctin (5-4), and Connor Crum hit a triple.
For Frederick, Brady MacDonald singled, and pitcher Jack Suardez had six strikeouts.
MEN’S SOCCER
FC Frederick 3, Philadelphia 3
After building a 3-1 lead, FC Frederick allowed a pair of second-half goals to finish in a tie with Philadelphia Lone Star in NPSL play Sunday night.
FC Frederick drops to 0-1-1 on the season. The team’s next match is at Urbana High School on Saturday a 6:30 p.m. against Northern Virginia United.
In the first minute, Caleb Jackson scored the fastest-ever goal for FC Frederick, when his 60-yard shot found the Philadelphia keeper off his line. Ander Extaniz gave FC Frederick a 2-1 lead with a goal in the 43rd minute, and Yann Kouemi added a score in the 56th minute as FC Frederick held a 3-1 advantage. Two minutes later, Philadelphia scored to make it 3-2 and followed with the match-tying goal in the 67th minute.
Gonzalo Bartoli started the match in goal for FC Frederick and played the first 74 minutes before being replaced by Billy Wood.
