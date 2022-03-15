COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 2, Allegany College 1
The game was tied at one with the Cougars batting in the top of the sixth when Austin Massey singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
The pitching was strong on both sides as FCC’s Daniel Leo (2-0) struck out seven in seven innings, picking up the win. He allowed one run on five hits with no walks.
Justin Acal went 2-for-3 at the plate.
FCC 8, Allegany College 4
Cougars cleanup hitter Brodey Neveker blasted a pair of homers, his first two of the season, while going 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
Acal went 2-for-2, including double, with two runs.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood 10, Utica 7
Hood 2, Rhodes 0
The prevailed behind a pair of notable performances from Brandi Davidson and Rebecca Gottleib in Clermont, Florida.
Davidson tied the single-game record with three doubles and the Blazers scored three runs in the seventh to defeat the Pioneers. She went 3-for-3, tying a mark most recently accomplished by Ashley Fourcade in 2014.
Hood’s Cailyn Barthlow went 3-for-5 against the Pioneers with a home run, a triple and two RBIs. Kiersten Tomshack drove in three against the Pioneers.
Rachel Benden went the distance against Utica, allowing seven runs on eight hits. She struck out three and walked two in her first career complete game. As a hitter, she had two doubles.
Against Rhodes, Rebecca Gottleib tossed her second-straight shutout, a two-hitter with six strikeouts and a walk. After allowing a one-out single in the third, she did not allow another hit and retired 11 straight until the seventh inning. She ran her streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 16. 1-3.
Colleen Blasko and Jocelyn Pfleiger had two hits against the Lynx.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
St. John’s 5, Saint Peter Saint Paul 0
Singles: Julias def. Rosswork, 6-1, 6-1; Green def. Fritzeshe, 6-0 6-0; Galanis def. McCalmon, 6-2 6-1. Doubles: Giandrea-Klinedinst def. English-Kyle, 4-6 6-4 10-6; Frazier-Somani def. Evans-Simmington, 7-5, 6-3.
