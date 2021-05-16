COLLEGE SOCCER
FCC 2, Montgomery College 1
Diego Camarena scored his second goal of the match just a couple minutes into overtime as the Cougars captured their school’s first Region XX D1 Tournament championship on Sunday.
FCC (9-1), which has won seven straight, will learn who it will face on Monday for district play.
“Words can’t explain how proud I am of this group for winning our school’s first Division I Region XX Championship,” FCC coach John LaRocca said in a release issued by the school. “This has been an extremely challenging year in so many different ways, and for this young group to persevere through it all and come out on top makes it even more special.”
Trailing 1-0, FCC tied the match when Camarena scored off a William Burnett assist in the 78th minute.
FCC’s Ryan Brown, Camarena, Daniel Cabrera and David Gonzalez were named to the Region XX D1 All-Tournament team.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 10, Chesapeake College 9
The Cougars earned a berth in the NJCAA Division II World Series by using a four-run rally in the ninth to pull out a comeback win over the host Skipjacks in the Region XX D2 Tournament championship game on Saturday.
This will be the seventh NJCAA World Series for the Cougars (20-9), who have won nine straight. The tournament begins May 29 in Enid, Oklahoma.
“What a resilient group of young men that I am proud to be able to coach,” FCC coach Rodney Bennett said in a release issued by the school. “This year of uncertainty in a pandemic was challenging for everyone, but they overcame many obstacles by believing in each other to reach the ultimate level for their sport.”
In the ninth, Wyatt Miles hit a two-out, two-run homer to tie the game, and Brendan Long put the Cougars in front for good with a two-run single.
The Skipjacks scored a run in the bottom of the ninth, but FCC closer David Gingras ended the threat.
Trailing 6-0 in the sixth inning, FCC staged a two-run rally, which included Nicco German’s RBI double. Justin Acal’s three-run homer in the eighth narrowed Chesapeake’s lead to 8-5.
Acal had three hits, while Long, German, Miles and Lane Gay each had two hits. Miles and Brevin Neveker each had one double.
FCC’s Michigan Daub, Max Proctor, Acal and Miles were named to the Region XX D2 All-Tournament team.
CCSU 8, MSM 7
Down 7-2, the Mount’s comeback bid came up short in the final home game of the 2021 season.
Mount freshman Efrain Correa, Jr. hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning. AJ Holcomb and Ryan Fisher added solo shots – part of three hit days for both players. Fisher had three RBIs.
The pitching staff struck out seven CCSU batters, with reliever Luke Pryor throwing 1 2/3 scoreless frames.
After Fisher homered in the ninth, the Mount got the tying run in scoring position. But after Holcomb got an intentional walk, the Blue Devils turned a double play to take the win and sweep the series.
BASEBALL
Brunswick 7, Frederick 0
Olliver Ellison’s pitching and Noland Genies’ hitting helped the Railroaders win their season-opener against Frederick on Saturday.
Ellison, who worked six innings, gave up two hits and had 10 strikeouts. Genies went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and four RBIs.
TRACK AND FIELD
Linganore’s boys and Brunswick’s girls won team titles at a five-team meet held Saturday at Thomas Johnson.
The Lancers boys beat runner-up TJ 102-93, while the Railroaders girls beat second-place Tuscarora 101-91.
Boys individual winners: Brunswick, Caleb Shullenbarger (400), 4x800 relay, Jackson Tuomey (high jump, pole vault); Frederick, Arthur Core (110 hurdles), Adam Moezaw (shot put, discus); Linganore, Oral-Anthony Coleman (100, 200, long jump), Jack Sears (3,200), Andrew Moxley (300 hurdles); TJ, Alex Lombardo (800), Mack McKeever (1,600), 4x400 relay, Sylvester Olofio (triple jump); Tuscarora, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay.
Girls individual winners: Brunswick, Atiya Jackson (100, 200), Elizabeth Willman (400), Jena Rhodes (1,600), 4x800 relay; Frederick, Sarah Meredith (shot put, discus); Linganore, Mikayla Moxley (800), McKenna Flint (100 hurdles), Melanie Barger (300 hurdles), 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay; TJ, Elisa Ramos (pole vault); Tuscarora, Nina Connors (3,200), Christiana Hinds (high jump), Joelle Kimbembe (long jump), Sky Davis (triple jump).
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Sagendorf leads Mount
Brian Sagendorf broke his own school record in the javelin to lead the Mount St. Mary’s outdoor track and field teams at the IC4A/ECAC Championships this weekend.
Sagendorf uncorked a throw of 68.9m (223’ 8”) on his final attempt to break his own school record in the javelin on Friday. Sagendorf finished in fourth place to earn All-East honors.
Todd Charles also earned All-East honors, finishing fifth in the 100m dash finals.
D.J. Hamilton placed sixth in the triple jump.
The Mount’s Dominique Jeffery and Rachel Finn also earned All-East honors. Jeffery finished eighth in the 400m, while Finn was eighth in the pole vault.
On the men’s side, Carter Nave earned All-East in the pole vault after finishing 8th, while Colin Kelly was eighth in the 800m to also garner All-East accolades.
In the multi’s, Delaney McKnight finished sixth in the heptathlon with 4,256 points. Josh Cella was sixth in the decathlon , and Isaiah Williamson was eighth.
