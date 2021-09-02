VOLLEYBALL

Frederick Force 3, Garrison Forest School 0

Scores: 25-10, 25-15, 25-8. Force leaders: Karley Badorf, 9 kills, 9 digs; Hannah Hitchner, 4 aces, 11 assists; Grace Bowman, 6 kills; Fayth Lewis, 11 digs. Force record: 3-0. JV: Force won 2-0.

New Life Christian 3, Grace Academy 0

Scores: 25-23, 29-27, 25-23. New Life leaders: Lexi Stanford, 15 kills, 10 digs, 6 blocks, 4 aces; Skylar Jagt had 11 digs, 5 aces; Minnie Ricketts 17 assists; Sophie Krasta, 8 digs.

FOOTBALL

St. John’s Catholic Prep’s season-opening game at Sidwell Friends got postponed until 3 p.m. Friday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

St. Mary’s (Md.) 3, Hood 2

The Blazers battled back from a 2-0 deficit to force a decisive fifth set before St. Mary’s picked up the victory.

Caitlin Ambruster had a match-high 15 kills in her collegiate debut for Hood. The sophomore registered seven aces, four blocks and 16 digs, all of which were team-highs.

MacKenzi Wright added 10 kills for the Blazers.

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

Washington College (Md.) 6, Hood 0

In her collegiate debut, Richana Brown made 12 saves for Hood, which dropped its season opener.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!