VOLLEYBALL
Frederick Force 3, Garrison Forest School 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-15, 25-8. Force leaders: Karley Badorf, 9 kills, 9 digs; Hannah Hitchner, 4 aces, 11 assists; Grace Bowman, 6 kills; Fayth Lewis, 11 digs. Force record: 3-0. JV: Force won 2-0.
New Life Christian 3, Grace Academy 0
Scores: 25-23, 29-27, 25-23. New Life leaders: Lexi Stanford, 15 kills, 10 digs, 6 blocks, 4 aces; Skylar Jagt had 11 digs, 5 aces; Minnie Ricketts 17 assists; Sophie Krasta, 8 digs.
FOOTBALL
St. John’s Catholic Prep’s season-opening game at Sidwell Friends got postponed until 3 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
St. Mary’s (Md.) 3, Hood 2
The Blazers battled back from a 2-0 deficit to force a decisive fifth set before St. Mary’s picked up the victory.
Caitlin Ambruster had a match-high 15 kills in her collegiate debut for Hood. The sophomore registered seven aces, four blocks and 16 digs, all of which were team-highs.
MacKenzi Wright added 10 kills for the Blazers.
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
Washington College (Md.) 6, Hood 0
In her collegiate debut, Richana Brown made 12 saves for Hood, which dropped its season opener.
