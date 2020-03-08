MEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 11, Utah 10, OT
Luke Frankeny’s one-handed wrap-around goal helped the Mountaineers triumph over Utah 11-10 at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg on Saturday.
A crease violation in the opening overtime possession for the Mount (3-4) gave the Utes (3-3) a chance to fly home with a win. Josh Stout got free and fired a shot, but it drilled the crossbar and Utah maintained possession.
Shortly after, James Sexton was able to get off a shot, but it was denied by Mount goalie Dylan Furnback (nine saves).
On the other end, Frankeny was able to get a mismatch behind the cage, ending the game.
The overtime winner was Frankeny’s third goal of the day, while Brenden McCarthy led the Mountaineers with five points (three goals, two assists).
Kadin Kightlinger (two goals), Kelly Gouin, Joe Bethke, and Noah Daniels each tallied a goal in the victory.
Utah did not have an answer for Sam Stephan at the X, who went 21-for-25 and picked up 15 groundballs.
St. Vincent 12, Hood 9
Bentley LeBarron became the fifth Blazer in program history with 100 career points during Saturday’s loss in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. He entered the contest needing three points and got those with two goals and an assist.
Michael Mullen also had two goals and an assist and Gavin Combe scored twice for Hood (2-2).
Goalie Trenton Lazorchak made 14 saves.
Ben Gilbert was credited as 11-of-17 on face-offs with 10 ground balls.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St. Mary’s 12, Lafayette 9
Jordan Butler (two goals, two assists), Kate Kinsella (two goals, one assist), Alayna Pagnotta (three goals), Beanie Colson (two goals, one assist) and Erin Anderson (two goals, two assists) all tallied three-plus points to help the Mountaineers take down the Leopards in Easton, Pennsylvania.
Colson led the squad with six draw controls and three caused turnovers while Jenna Oler earned the win in net with eight saves.
The Mountaineers (5-1) held the Leopard offense scoreless for 22 minutes and 11 seconds in the second half. The Mount defense caused nine turnovers and held the Leopards to only 10 second-half shots.
Lynchburg 17, Hood 8
Cassidy O’Neill, Rebecca Turner and Laura Skorobatsch scored two goals apiece for the Blazers (2-4) in a nonconference matchup.
Sophia Vilaca saved 12 shots in goal and added three ground balls.
Tenley Reeder recorded seven draw controls and two ground balls.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 8-3, UC Davis 5-15
The Mount St. Mary’s baseball team rallied late in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader in Davis, California, then held off a rally from the Aggies to win their first game of the season. MSM fell in the nightcap.
In the win, the Mount finished with a season-high 13 hits, including multi-hit games from Myles Nicholson, Vaughan Parker II, Trevor Leamer, Ryan Fisher and Owen Wosleger.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Villanova 8, Mount St. Mary’s 4
Kaia Bonshock paced the Mount offense by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs while Kaylee Stoner added a pair of hits in San Diego.
Mount starting pitcher Avery Neuhart allowed six runs (five earned) in four innings.
CSUN 7, Mount St. Mary’s 6
CSUN rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth for the win. Maggie Kane went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs for the Mount in San Diego.
BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 3A Quarterfinals
Baltimore Polytechnic 80, Frederick 43
Frederick finished the season with a 15-10 record after the Cadets fell in their first state tournament appearance in 13 years. No game details were provided.
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Lake Clifton 79, Catoctin 32
The Cougars’ season ended with a 16-9 record after they fell in their first state tournament appearance in 39 years. No game details were provided.
FCA 49, Faith Christian Academy (Illinois) 44
The Defenders capped their season by winning the National Christian School Athletic Association Tournament Bracket 4C Finals in Mount Vernon, Ohio.
FCA’s Justin Morrisey, Jon Pigatt, and Nate Canning were named all-tournament team.
Morrisey had 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks in the final. Canning had 11 points and four boards. Pigatt and Doug McClure each had eight rebounds for FCA (23-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.