FOOTBALL
Walkersville 35, TJ 7
The Lions’ Jeremiah Franklin had his way with the Patriots defense scoring four touchdowns Friday night as the Lions improved to 3-1.
Franklin rushed for a 80 yards and two TDs, and he also caught four passes for 71 yards and another pair of scores.
Quarterback Gavin Hughes went 7 of 10 for 151 yards passing.
Rony Lopez added 78 yards rushing and a TD, while Collin Sewell caught three passes for 80 yards.
Walkersville’s Riley Cave and Micah Hess each had an interception.
TJ fell to 1-3.
MSD 48, George School 6
Zion Ortiz rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown as the Orioles easily improved to 4-0.
Ethan Sheppeck rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown. He also returned kickoff 78 yards for a TD. He also led the team with six tackles, along with a sack. Austin Baker had two sacks.
MSD limited George School to 69 yards of offense.
S. Hagerstown 24, Catoctin 22
The Cougars took a 22-16 lead with about 5 minutes left after Connor Crum hit Layne Stull with a 44-yard TD pass, followed by a 2-point conversion run by Crum.
However, the Rebels answered immediately with a touchdown that wound up being the difference as Catoctin fell to 0-4.
Crum also kicked a pair of short field goals early in the game. Another of his field-goal attempts was blocked and picked up by teammate Adrian Febus, who ran into the end zone for a TD.
Catoctin’s other points came on a safety when the defense tackled a Rebels running back in the end zone.
Middletown 33, Boonsboro 7
The Knights improved to 3-1. No details were provided.
Frederick-Tuscarora game canceled
The Frederick at Tuscarora varsity football game scheduled for Friday night was canceled, according to an email from Tuscarora High athletic director Howie Putterman.
The decision was made, he said, “due to an abundance of caution and the safety of all student-athletes.”
Coming off an altered sports calendar last school year that saw numerous sports cancellations due to coronavirus protocols, this is the first football game called off during the 2021-22 school year.
VOLLEYBALL
Catoctin 3, Smithsburg 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-9, 25-17. Catoctin leaders: Paige Smith,15 assists,1 ace; Lily Gadra, 13 assists, 2 aces; Anna Belloumo, 10 kills, 3 aces,14 digs; Paige Romeril, 9 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Rylee Curtis, 8 kills, 1 ace, 9 digs; Sheridan Chaney, 7 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Urbana 6, TJ 0
Kaitlyn McNerney paced the Hawks with a pair of goals in the win at Frederick High.
Other Urbana goal-scorers were Cameryn Burley, Amanda Talbott, Kacie Draves, and Kaitlyn Mogar. Hawks goalies Celeste Velerio and Mackenzie Steinheimer combined on the shutout.
