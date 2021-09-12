CROSS-COUNTRY
Rebel Invitational
Caroline Gregory finished first to help Frederick win the girls team title at South Hagerstown, and Brunswick won the boys team title.
The Cadets girls finished with 35 points in the nine-team meet, and second-place Brunswick had 80 points.
Gregory won with a time of 19 minutes, 17 seconds. Frederick’s top five included Juls Brawner (third), Sofia Driver (10th), Lucy Slagle (12th) and Kaitlynn Morton (19th).
Reilly Teague (seventh) led the Railroaders, and Addison Boram (47th) led Walkersville.
The Brunswick boys finished with 88 points in the 16-team meet, and second-place Washington (W.Va.) had 100 points.
The Railroaders’ top finishers were Ray Gibson (sixth), Andrew McGillivray (13th) and Colin Bomysoad (22nd).
Gavin Legge (ninth) led seventh-place Frederick, and Akash Hirpara (31st) led 11th-place Walkersville.
Barnhart Memorial Invitational
Linganore’s boys finished fourth and beat all public schools in the 27-team meet at Dulaney High School.
The Lancers had 114 points, and Loyola Blakefield won the boys team title with 55 points.
Linganore’s top five was comprised of Jack Sears (ninth), Cole Williamson (16th), Kyle Walker (29th), Issac Hanson (36th) and Liam Griffin (37th).
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain Ridge Shootout
Brunswick won the shootout by beating host Mountain Ridge 3-0 and Clear Spring 4-1.
In the win over Mountain Ridge, Rickey Cicmanec had two goals and Logan Malone had one goal for the Railroaders (3-0). Brendan Walsh and Logan Malone each had one assist. Keeper Finn McGannon had 12 saves.
Cicmanec scored three goals against Clear Spring, and Malone had one goal. Kam Harris had one assist. McGannon had six saves, and Murphy Nicols had one save.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain Ridge Shootout
Brunswick beat Mountain Ridge 2-0 and then lost to Oakdale 1-0.
In the Railroaders’ win, Leah Cook and Jada Powell each had one goal, while Lexi Domathoti and Atiya Jackson each had one assist. Keeper Morgan Jarrell had six saves.
Tuscarora 2, Severna Park 0
The Titans beat Class 4A power Severna Park in the second leg of the Anne Arundel Tournament.
Cali Cammarata and Ella Sheridan each had one goal for Tuscarora (3-0), while Madison Slater had two assists. Mia Hill and Mackenzie Facine each had five saves to combine for the shutout.
FIELD HOCKEY
Linganore 9, Saint James 0
Carmen Wilhelm had three goals and one assist to help the Lancers roll to a win.
Annabel Geisler, Maeve Smarick, Shaelyn MacKay, Grace Doy, Emma Watkins and Emily Bollhurst each had one goal for Linganore. Watkins, Geisler, Tess Engel and MacKay each had one assist. Linganore’s defense held Saint James to no shots on goal to record the shutout.
Linganore won the JV game 9-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity Oriole Classic
The host Orioles lost to Mount Airy Christian Academy 25-20, 25-21 in the championship match.
Citrine Lummer had 15 kills, eight digs and one ace for MSD. Jade Macedo had 14 assists, five digs and three aces, Alona Zfati had nine digs, and two aces and Olivia Clinger had three digs.
MSD beat Shalom Christian Academy 24-26, 25-17, 15-11 in the semifinals and defeated Heritage Academy and Brookswood in pool play.
Linganore Invitational
Middletown lost to Glenelg in the semifinals.
Jordan Pryor had 12 aces, 27 kills and 35 digs for the Knights. Abby Murphy had nine aces, 17 digs and 56 assists, Hayden Wright had seven aces, 11 kills and 20 digs and Lillian Godbold had nine kills and 14 digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
MSM 2, UMBC 1
Forty-five seconds after UMBC tied the match, Elisabeth Rockhill scored the game-winner off an assist from Kalli Bell with just over 10 minutes left in the second half.
The Mount’s Hannah Cooksey scored the match’s first goal on Bell’s assist in the 58th minute. Mount keeper Arden Lembryk had seven saves.
Dickinson 1, Hood 0
The visiting Blazers defense held No. 13 Dickinson scoreless for over 70 minutes before the Red Devils’ Charlotte Glancey scored on a header after a corner kick.
Hood keeper Gabi Dolan had 10 saves.
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
Hood 3, Ferrum 0
The Blazers got their first win of the season.
Sage Barnhart, Maddy Dillon and Tanae Johnson each had one goal for Hood (1-3). Hannah Scheibach, Hannah Sobchak and Olivia Sobchak each had one assist. Richana Brown notched her first career shutout in goal.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
MAC individual championships
All four Hood players who competed lost in the opening round of the Middle Atlantic Conference Individual Women’s Tennis Championships in Wilkes Barre, Pa.
MEN’S TENNIS
Mountaineer Invitational
The Mount duo of Elliot Stevens and Giovanni Abriola lost in the consolation finals.
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
Shannon Henretty Invitational
Chris Diaz placed fourth to lead the Mount St. Mary’s men’s team at Stevenson University, while Emma Strickland’s eighth-place finish led the Mount women’s team.
