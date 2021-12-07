GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick 49, Walkersville 27
The typically stingy Cadets had three players score in double digits during the season opener on Tuesday night, led by Sydney Huskey’s 17.
Asha Lacet contributed 15, while Brianna Feifer scored 10 for host Frederick.
Frederick held the Lions to just one field goal and six points in the second half.
Jill Silver led the Lions with 10 points. Abby Albertson grabbed nine rebounds.
Walkersville won the JV game. The Lions’ Aayana Teasley scored 15 points.
MSD 41, Covenant Life 19
The Orioles’ Citrine Lummer scored 27 points with seven rebounds, eight steals and two assists as MSD improved to 2-3.
Sigridura Junc had seven boards, while Jade Macedo had five steals.
Westminster 45, TJ 29
Shawn Jones scored 13 points with 12 boards for the visiting Patriots.
Trinity Lindblade added nine points. Jasmine Hardy had three steals with three blocks.
Liberty 56, Brunswick 19
The Lions took charge quickly. The Railroaders’ Cassidy Rhodes scored six points.
Liberty won the JV game 40-22.
Catoctin 67, FSK 59
The host Cougars played three straight strong quarters, then held off the Eagles.
Emma Wivell scored 22 points with 12 rebounds in the win, as the Cougars went 19-of-21 from the foul line, including all nine of their points in the fourth period.
Emily Williams added 14 points, four assists and three steals. Taylor Smith scored 12, while Paige Smith and Grace Williams each had five rebounds.
FSK won the JV game 36-34.
Century 49, Tuscarora 31
Ageaira Frazier paced the Titans with 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TJ 65, Westminster 46
The host Patriots pulled away in the third quarter with a pressing defense, forcing a number of turnovers that extended their lead to 22.
Sam Larbi paced TJ with 19 points. Jaiden Pritchard and Oscar Contreras scored nine apiece.
Cecil Doherty led TJ with 10 rebounds.
FSK 55, Catoctin 28
Ryan Burke scored seven points with four rebounds to lead the visiting Cougars.
Dylan Nicholson added six boards.
Tuscarora 56, Century 49
Andrew DeSantos paced the Titans in their season-opening win, scoring 12 points with seven rebounds.
Jordan Chaney add 11 points. Ayden Hurley scored nine with three steals. James Miller added assists.
Century won the JV game 70-42. The Titans’ Breylon Lewis scored 11.
Liberty 76, Brunswick 37
Bryton Schnur led the Railroaders with 12 points. Caleb Shullenbarger had four steals, while JT Harich added four assists
Liberty won the JV game 44-42. The Roaders’ Jake Genos scored 11.
Urbana 64, Middletown 51
The Hawks took command in the first quarter, when seven different players scored for a 21-9 edge.
The Knights cut the gap to eight in the third quarter, but the Hawks responded to regain a 19-point lead by the end of the third quarter, then held on for the win.
Urbana’s AJ Vollmer and Tanner Rupinta each scored 12 points, and Yannick Siewe added 11.
The Knights were led by Logan Butts and Jake Brundanburg, who scored 12 apiece.
St. John's 63, Clarksburg 55
Macahi Nelson scored 29 points to help give the Vikings' new coach, Devin Williams, his first win.
AJ Perez added 12 points.
WRESTLING
Century 33, Catoctin 25
126 — P. Castellow (Ca) dec. Vroom, 10-6; 132 — K. Castellow (C) pin Guervara, :56; 145 — Spencer (Ce) dec. Burd, 11-8; 160 — Kauffman (Ce) pin McLain, 3:32; 170 — Reeder (Ca) pin Schyuler, 5:29; 182 — Bradshaw (Ca) pin Robertson, 1:36; 220 — Kovalcik (Ca) maj. dec. Ellis, 11-1.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 20 Ohio State 94, Mount St. Mary’s 50
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jacy Sheldon scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and the Buckeyes jumped out early and cruised from there.
Taylor Mikesell added 15 points for the Buckeyes (7-1), who shot 56 percent from the field (40 of 71), including 10 2-pointers.
Michaela Harrison and Aryna Taylor scored eight points apiece for Mount St. Mary’s (1-6), which faced its third Power Five opponent this season.
