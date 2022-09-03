FOOTBALL
Frederick 42, Aberdeen 0
FOOTBALL
Frederick 42, Aberdeen 0
Aziah Benson rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, while Tae Anderson added a pair of touchdown runs on seven carries to lead the visiting Cadets in their season opener on Friday night.
Frederick's defense was dominant, holding Aberdeen to one first down, which was earned by penalty, and minus-22 total yards.
The Cadets defense also scored a pair of touchdowns, including one on an interception return by Travon Neal.
Severn 35, MSD 32
The Orioles fell behind by 14 points in the first quarter and could not quite recover. They dropped to 1-1 overall.
Ethan Guettler rushed 19 times for 132 yards to lead the way for MSD. Zion Ortiz rushed for 70 yards for a touchdown on six carries for the Orioles. He also returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and passed for a score.
Other scores (no information was provided from these games): Linganore 50, Kenwood 20; South Carroll 35, Brunswick 0; Boonsboro 28, Catoctin 3; North Hagerstown 21, Thomas Johnson 17.
BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 5, Westminster 0
Fredy Hernandez scored two goals as the Knights opened with a win at Frederick High School.
Middletown's Omar Aguilar added a goal and an assist. Cullen Duggan and MC Cioffi each added on goal, while Gabe Kopelson, Cesar Aguilar and Peyton Hollis had assists.
JC Schooler and Gary Wright combined on the shutout. Schooler saved a penalty kick in the first half.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oakdale 0, Hereford 0
Bears goalkeeper Cara Robell made 20 saves in their season-opening tie.
VOLLEYBALL
New Life Christian 3, Broadfording Academy 0
Scores: 25-8, 25-9, 25-8. New Life leaders: Sofie Krasta 19-for-19 serving, 3 aces, 7 digs; Kira Hotovy, 6 digs, 3 aces; Lexi Standford, 13 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces; Minnie Ricketts 19 assists, 4 kills; Jazmine de la barra 5 digs, 4 kills.
GOLF
Oakdale 175, Catoctin 187
The Bears' Zach Johnson was the medalist with a 42 at Holly Hills. Teammate Ty Yuhas shot a 42.
Catoctin was led by Justin Mehall with a 46.
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
Using a furious finish, Mount St. Mary’s graduate student John Wang captured the top individual spot during the Mount 5K Duals. As a team, the men’s squad came in second overall with the women’s squad posting third.
In her first race as a collegiate runner, freshman Elizabeth Freymann took a runner-up spot, followed by senior Molly Connelly in third.
For the duals, the men’s team went 2-1, taking victories over Howard and Catholic. The women’s team also edged Catholic for a 1-2 showing.
