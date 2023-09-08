Brunswick Tuscarora Football
Buy Now

Brunswick’s Ethan Houck, right, runs around Tuscarora’s Jasiri Belote while carrying the ball toward the end zone at Brunswick High School on Friday. The game was suspended near the end of the first quarter due to weather and will be made up Saturday morning at Othello Park.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

FOOTBALL

Thunderstorms and persistent lightning Friday night postponed all football games in Frederick County and the surrounding region, forcing a host of schedule adjustments.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription