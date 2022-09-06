GIRLS SOCCER
Frederick 2, Williamsport 1
Frederick junior Rosalia Gallegos tallied the game winner, unassisted, with less than 2 minutes to go on Tuesday night.
The Cadets’ Reagan Hattenberger scored their other goal on an assist from Sylvia Apshago.
Brunswick 6, North Hagerstown 2
Jada Powell paced the Railroaders with two goals, while Ryley Backer had a goal and an assist in the win, breaking the program record for career assists.
Other Brunswick goals came from Atiya Jackson, Layke Jensen and Leah Cook. Other assists were by Chloe Callahan, Jacie Powell and Jaden German.
Tuscarora 1, Walkersville 1
The Titans got a goal from Nina Connors, assisted by Lily Doung.
Tuscarora keeper Laney Barton made saves.
The Lions’ goal was by Kaylie Schwai on an assist by Melissa Hansen.
Walkersville keeper Ethel Wright had 11 saves.
Westminster 2, Linganore 1
The Lancers’ goal was scored by Emily Stadter on an assist from Mandy Hill.
BOYS SOCCER
Brunswick 4, North Hagerstown 0
Brunswick scored two goals in each half to secure the win, including a pair from Logan Malone in the second.
First-half goals came from Ryan Domathoti and Blake Whitcomb. Noah Paschalides, Chase Malone, Ricky Cicmanec and Finn McGannon each had an assist.
McGannon, the goalkeeper, earned the shutout with four saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Urbana 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-18, 25-12. Urbana leaders: Claire Thompson 18 kills, 2 aces; Julia Gustafson, 15 digs; Logan Burge, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Kaelynn Burge, 17 assists, 3 aces; 4 digs. Middletown leaders: Carlee Darden, 3 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Jordan Pryor, 4 kills, 14 digs, 3 blocks; Caroline Ranneberger, 11 digs. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
Walkersville 3, Tuscarora 2
Scores: 25-20, 24-26, 18-25, 16-14. Tuscarora leaders: Emma Taylor, 13 kills, 7 digs; Mia Bernota, 8 kills; Talia Docarmo, 39 assists, 6 digs; Kyra Brockett, 8 kills; Colleen Catania, 12 kills; Christina Lockett, 14 kills; Kinsley Taylor, 15 digs.
Williamsport 3, Oakdale 2
Scores: 19-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 15-10. Oakdale leaders: Molly Stevenson 12 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Ryan O’Neal, 7 kills, 28 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces; Zoe Vance, 8 digs; Sydney Valle, 8 digs. JV: Williamsport won 2-1.
Westminster 3, Linganore 1
Scores: 28-30, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16. Linganore leaders: Katie Healy, 8 kills, Kelsie Duda, 6 kills; Meg Hummel, 6 kills; Ashly Ratti, 12 assists, 2 aces.
Smithsburg 3, TJ 1
Scores: 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20. TJ leaders: Anna Feuer, 16 kills; Brynn Cochran, 9 Kills 13 digs; Nyasia Maddox, 5 aces; Ellen Vu, 31 assists; Reagan Warsing, 11 digs; Jordan Gigliuzza, 10 digs.
Frederick Force 3, Glenelg Country 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-19, 25-14. Force leaders: Karley Badorf, 17 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Sam Reid, 11 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces, 1 assist; Grace Larrivee, 8 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Abby DiNenna, 5 kills, 16 digs, 1 ace; Ashley D’Andrea, 15 digs, 2 aces, 4 assists; Hannah Hitchner, 40 assists, 4 digs, 3 kills. Force record: 4-0.
Catoctin 3, Frederick 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-12, 25-16. Catoctin leaders: Micheala Windisch, 18 assists; Maddie Binnix, 12 assists; Anna Belluomo,13 kills, 4 aces; Abby May, 4 kills, 3 digs; Abby Bowley, 6 kills; Abby Moreland, 3 kills,7 digs, 6 aces; Arianna Calhoun, 7 digs, 4 aces.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walkersville 1, FSK 0
The Lions prevailed on a third-quarter goal by Olivia Miller and a standout game from goalie Alia Winterle to open the season.
Miller’s goal came on a long pass from Hannah Miller. Winterle made 22 saves in the shutout.
FSK won the JV game 1-0.
Catoctin 13, Brunswick 1
The Cougars were led by Grace Williams (five goals, one assist), Jazmyne Howard (three goals, one assist), Morgan Ridenour (one goal, three assists), Annie Abruzzese (two assists) and Lily Grable (two assists). Goalie Natalie Hoyt made six saves.
Mid-Maryland Invitational
Urbana 4, Liberty 1
The Hawks received two goals from Amanda Talbott and one apiece from Katelynn Inkman and Helena Ortiz in Monday’s win.
Urbana 3, Linganore 1
The Hawks got two goals from Lexi Bristow and one from Reagan McKenney in Monday’s win.
Other score: Liberty 4, Linganore 2.
CORRECTION
The local roundup on B1 Monday included a misspelled name. Middletown’s Omar Aguilar scored a goal on a bicycle kick for the Knights on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.