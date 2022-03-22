BOYS LACROSSE
Walkersville 14, Oakdale 13 OT
The visiting Lions’ got an overtime goal from paul Garza to put away the Bears in a back-and-forth affair on Tuesday night.
Blake Shoemaker piled up six goals and helped set up the game-winner.
Diego Garza added three goals and an assist for Walkersville. Brad Whitehouse added two goals and two assists, while Garza scored twice.
Goalie Will Munchy made 10 saves.
Oakdale’s Troy Ulisney rang up five goals and three assists.
AJ Yuhas added three goals and three assists. Graham Miller had two goals and an assist. Shaun Wright added a goal with three assists.
Linganore 8, South Carroll 4
Kyle Gardner, Kason Gibbons and Sean Mullineaux each scored two goals for the Lancers, with Gardner and Gibbons having assists.
Dylan Kossoy added a goal and an assist. David Turnbull had five ground balls. Goalie Jackson Curtis made four saves.
Tuscarora 17, Boonsboro 3
The Titans’ Matt Nichols and Andrew Cramer each tallied four goals in the rout.
John Collins contributed three goals and three assists. Koen Burdette had two goals and three assists. Jordan Hartis added two goals and an assist. Goalies Nathan Fox and Aden Carey each made three saves.
Tuscarora won the JV game 15-1.
Sherwood 13, Urbana 5
Gavin McKay scored a pair of goals for the Hawks. Hunter Bryant had a goal and an assist. Goalies Carter Berg made four saves, while Andrew Phillips made three.
GIRLS LACROSSE
TJ 5, Brunswick 4
The Patriots’ received all of their goals from Kamryn Davis (three) and Ella Johnson (two) in the tight victory.
Elly Bauer had two assists. Davis and Sophie Jack each had one. TJ goalie Hannah Edwards made 10 saves.
Boonsboro 11, Tuscarora 10
The Titans’ Ariana Tucci scored four goals.
Delaney Stup added two goals. Tori Hampton had a goal and an assist, while Ashley Elliott had two assists. Briana Amick made four saves.
Middletown 17, Frederick 3
Julia Harris scored five goals to pace the Knights on the road.
Renee Washart added three goals, while Abby LaPadula had two goals and two assist. Helen Bartman made four saves.
Juls Brawner, Abigail Effland and Cedar Shapiro each scored one goal for the Cadets, who got 11 saves from Emily Martinez.
Middletown won the JV game 13-0.
St. John’s 18, Annapolis Area Christian 5
Addison Scanlon paced the Vikings on Monday with five goals.
Kristina Hindle added three goals and three assists with six draw controls. Maddie Rydzewski and Kaylee Storm each contributed three goals and an assist.
Goalkeeper Juliana Workman had a 55 percent save percentage.
BASEBALL
Oakdale 6, Middletown 5
The Bears’ Carter Albers drove in the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh on a day when he went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Evan Shultz scored the winning run. He went 2-for-3 with three runs. Frank Ponce also had two hits for Oakdale.
The Bears had a runner reach on an error and driven in with a base hit in the bottom of the seventh.
The Knights’ Fredy Diaz had three hits, including a solo home run to tie the game at 5-5 in the top of the seventh.
Zach Rutter also had a solo home run. Jay Nicholson and Hunter Barnes each doubled for Middletown (1-1).
Catoctin 9, Liberty 5
Noland Kinna blasted a three-run homer to help propel the Cougars to their second straight win to open the season.
Joey McMannis doubled.
Logan Malachowski earned the win on the mound with four solid innings.
SOFTBALL
Middletown 10, Oakdale 1
The Knights’ Taylor Broadbent threw a complete-game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
Sydney Leadbetter had four hits. Kayla Carr and Ashlynn Routzahn each had two hits, including a solo home run. Camille Jones, Kyra Morgan and Kyra Goodman also each had two hits.
Score: Clear Spring 21, Brunswick 4
TENNIS
Boys
Liberty 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Honour def. Payne, 6-0, 6-0; Clapper def. Burdette, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Andhavarapu-Mistry def. Sullivan-Martin, 6-0, 6-1; P. Chu-T. Chu def. Machhour-Glass, 6-0, 6-0; Liberty won by forfeit.
Girls
Liberty 4, Catoctin 1
Singes: Law-Knotts (C) def. Bulalowits, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1; Meissner (L) def. Evans, 7-6 (8-6), 2-6, 10-7 tiebreaker. Doubles: Haggerty-Maerten (L) def. Andrew-Williams, 6-0, 6-1; Davis-Hope (L) def. Glass-Lopez, 6-1, 6-0; Talford-Mostico (L) def. Troxell-Perhach, 6-0, 6-0.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Frederick CC 10-7, Montgomery College 0-6
The No. 9 Cougars swept the Raptors in a doubleheader, tallying a shutout in Game One and registering a walk off in Game Two.
In the opener, Ezekiel Gongola authored five scoreless innings, moving to 3-0 for the season. He was backed up by 11 hits, including three each from David Antone and Austin Massey. Those two helped FCC jump ahead with a six-run second inning, driving in runners along with Aidan Masters and Justin Acal.
In the second game, Antone hit a sacrifice fly to secure victory and extend the Cougars’ winning streak to 16 games. Daniel Leo got the start for FCC and allowed six runs in six innings, striking out seven batters. Jared Hulbert pitched a scoreless seventh inning and recorded the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.