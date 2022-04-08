BASEBALL
Brunswick 8, FSK 5
Noland Genies won his third game of the season in relief with eight strikeouts on Friday. He also contributed an RBI double at the plate.
The Railroaders’ Jared Struss led the way with three hits and three RBIs. Gavin Hartman added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Walkersville 2, Middletown 1
The Lions’ Travis Remsberg pitched a complete-game three-hitter with six strikeouts.
Offensively, he added a double and a run. Logan Cornish drove in a run.
SOFTBALL
Catoctin 9,Williamsport 1
Kara Watkins and Raegan Miller each had three hits with a double as the Cougars improved to 6-0.
Meghan Gray had a home run and a double. Taylor Smith added two hits, including a home run, and also earned the win. She pitched a complete-game three-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Urbana 6, TJ 2
The host Hawks’ Delaney Reefe tossed a three-hitter, allowing two runs with six strikeouts and three walks. She also had two hits with an RBI and two runs.
Carleigh Magers had two hits, including a double, with an RBI for Urbana (3-3). Maggie Hummer also had two hits.
Briyana Wright had two hits for the Patriots.
FSK 16, Brunswick 2
Brynn Reynolds had a double for the Railroaders.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mercy 21, St. John’s 8
Vikings goalie Juliana Workman made 23 saves. Their offense was led by Addison Scanlon (five goals, one assist, seven draw controls) and Maddie Rydzewski (two goals, one assist).
TENNIS
Boys
Brunswick 5, FSK 0
Singles: B. Kennedy def. Wilson, 6-0, 6-0; J. Kennedy won No. 2 singles by forfeit. Doubles: Hatch/Ahern def. Tate/Frehedel, 6-0, 6-2; Bobobfchak/Byrd def. Scott/Bussells, 6-4, 6-2; Tew/Allgaier def. Wantz/Daugherty, 7-6, 6-2.
Williamsport 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Miller def. Burdette, 6-2, 61; Hudson def. Horning, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Spielman/Lane def. Sullivan/Martin, 6-2, 6-3; Love/Sottile def. Machhour/Martin, 7-6 (9-7), 5-7, 12-10; Moats/Mullenax won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Frederick 4, Oakdale 1
Singles: Novitski (O) def. Sharma, 6-1, 6-0; Knight (F) def. Bhetalam, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Zou/McKay (F) def. Parker/Mitchel, 6-4, 6-2; Templeton/Uddin (F) def. Lopez-Duke/Wernau, 6-1, 6-3; Razanakoto/Maturi (F) def. Rottgering/Kalathiya, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), (10-8)
Girls
Williamsport 4, Catoctin 1
Singles Toms (W) def. Knotts, 6-0, 6-2; Levasseur (W) def. Parsons, 6-1, 6-2; Doubles: Kreps/Reed (W) def. Andrew/Williams, 6-2, 6-3; Emerling/Jones (W) def. Lopez/Turner, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); Perhach/Toxell (C) def. Walsh/Nelson-Gaudette, 6-1, 6-0.
Brunswick 4, FSK 1
Singles: McDonald (B) def. McClument, 6-2, 6-1; Razunguzwa (B) def. Turzak, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Rhodes/Backer (B) def. Lamb/Beatty, 7-5, 6-4; Shawver/Powell (B) def. Anders/Scott, 6-2, 6-2; LeBeau/Pfeffi (F) def. Powell/Caruso, 3-6, 6-1, (10-7).
Frederick 4, Oakdale 1
Singles: Overman (O) def. Tn. Waverly, 6-0, 6-1; Tr. Waverly (F) def. Schaffhauser, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Pau/Phillips (F) def. Pabis/Candland, 6-2, 6-1; Sharma/Ullman (F) def. Miller/Yalamanchili, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; Razanakoto/Presgraves (F) def. Coblish/Elizalde, 6-4, 7-5.
