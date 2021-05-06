COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 8-17, Montgomery College 1-1
Nicco German went 5-for-5 with two homers Thursday to help the visiting Cougars (16-9) sweep a doubleheader.
In the first game, German had three hits with a homer and two RBIs. Brendan Long had three hits with a homer, while Justin Acal and David Antone each had two hits.
Starter David Gingras worked three innings for the win, giving up three hits and one earned run, striking out three and walking three. Relievers Jared Hurlburt (three innings) and Nate Farmer held Montgomery scoreless for the final four innings.
In the second game, German had two hits with a homer, double and two RBIs. Spencer Rhoads homered and had four RBIs. Wyatt Miles had three hits, including a triple. Acal had two hits and three RBIs, Brody Neveker had two RBIs and Brevin Neveker had two hits.
Starter Nick Karlinchak worked 2 2-3 scoreless innings for the win, scattering four hits, striking out three and walking two.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
WVU Potomac State 9, FCC 1
The Cougars suffered their first loss in the double-elimination Region XX DII Tournament.
FCC faces CCBC Catonsville on Saturday.
Zaidee Byrd knocked in FCC’s lone run.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
After going undefeated in the conference, winning 13 games in a row and claiming the Northeast Conference regular-season title, the Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse claimed three end-of-year awards announced by the league Thursday.
Kate Kinsella won Offensive Player of the Year, Kaitlyn Ridenour (a Middletown High School grad) was named the Defensive Player of the Year, and Lauren Skellchock earned Coach of the Year. Zoe Hurlburt, Jordan Butler, and Beanie Colson collected All-NEC first team honors, while Alayna Pagnotta was tabbed to the All-NEC second team.
Kinsella, of Wall, New Jersey, is the second player in program history to win Offensive Player of the Year, and the other was Butler. The graduate student, who also collected first team honors, ranked fourth in the NEC in goals, scoring a career-best 38. Kinsella also tallied 14 assists with a total of 52 points this season, another career-high. She had multi-point games in all but one NEC game this season; she closed out the season with 12 goals in the last two games.
Ridenour is the first player in program history to win two Defensive Player of the Year awards; she won the award previously in 2019. Ridenour, who also earned First Team honors, helped the Mountaineers allow only 7.57 goals to rank fourth in the country. She racked up 11 ground balls and caused 11 turnovers, which ranked second on the team.
Skellchock has now won her third Coach of the Year award, the first coach to win three awards in program history. She has tied the program record for most consecutive wins in a season with 13, which she also set in 2019. She led the Mountaineers to a 12-2 regular season record going 11-0 in conference play. She led the Mountaineers to have a top 10 offense and a top 10 defense in the country this season.
MEN’S SOCCER
FCC 12, Cecil 1
Daniel Cabrera had four goals and one assist to lead the Cougars.
Heriberto Campuzano had three goals for FCC. Diego Camarena had two goals and two assists, Alex Kryazhev had two goals and one assist and Joseph Thompson had one goal and one assist. Emir Vasquez had one goal. Keeper Gavin Pennell had four saves.
BASEBALL
Rockbridge Academy 20, MSD 16
Divine Aroh has two hits and two RBIs and scored two runs for the Orioles (0-7).
Jaden Joseph had two hits and scored three runs for MSD. Eilan Zfati had two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs.
