COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM 7-5, Marist 3-2
Mariah Godde hit a walk-off grand slam in the eighth inning of the first game as the Mountaineers got a sweep to stretch their winning streak to eight.
Vanessa Martin had a two-run homer for the Mount (27-15, 10-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) in the first game. Kaia Bonshock had two hits. Avery Neuhart went the distance for the win, giving up two earned runs with five strikeouts.
Olivia Murphy went the distance for the win in the second game, giving up two runs and striking out four. Maggie Kane had three hits, and Martin had two hits.
Alvernia 1-8, Hood 0-5
Chloe Saunders and Rebecca Gottleib each had four hits on the day for the Blazers.
Jocelyn Pfleiger had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs for Hood. McIntosh had two hits.
Gottleib pitched the first game, allowing one run on three hits in 6 2-3 innings. She struck out six and walked three.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 10, Eastern 8
Trailing by three in the seventh, the Blazers rallied for seven runs to pull out the comeback win.
Tyler Schwarzman had three hits and two stolen bases, setting a team single-season record (23) with his second swipe. Richard Kershow had two hits with a double and two RBIs. Austin Rhue had two hits and two RBIs. Jacob Saylor had two hits with a double and one RBI.
Reliever Declan Sullivan got the win. He worked two innings, giving up two runs on three hits. Kevin Nelson Jr. got the save.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 14, Albright 12
The visiting Blazers fought back from an 8-2 deficit in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play.
Robbie Wiley had a six-point day with five goals and one assist for the Blazers. Bryan Seavey had three goals and one assist. Aidan Gilsdorf had two goals and two assists.
Alex Dudziak, Hood’s starting goalie, had three saves in the first quarter. Calvin Morris played the rest of the game, making four saves in net. John Sanick scooped up a team-high six ground balls. Brendan Smith had four caused turnovers. Garrett Hitchens won 12-of-18 faceoffs.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Quinnipiac 5, MSM 4
Julianna Sanchez had two goals for the host Mountaineers.
Madison Bradley made nine saves for the Mount. Abigail Zeigenfuse had six draw controls and four caused turnovers. Margaret Lonergan had three caused turnovers.
Despite the loss, the Mount earned a spot in the 2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference playoffs. The Mount (4-12, 3-5 MAAC) will be seeded sixth and travel to third-seeded Niagara on Sunday, April 30.
The Mount finished in a three-way tie for fifth in the MAAC standings with Canisius and Iona. Canisius and the Mount advanced out of that tiebreaker due to wins over third-seeded Niagara during the regular season. Canisius gets the five seed due to its victory over the Mount earlier in the year.
Albright 16, Hood 9
Julia Gregory led the Blazers with three goals. She also recorded four draw controls.
Mackenzie Demaio had two goals and an assist for Hood. Avery Stanley scored two goals on three shots. Abbey Bolingbroke caused three turnovers. Goalie Brooke Harper made three saves.
TRACK AND FIELD
Centurion Classic
Host MSD’s Mark Gwynn won the triple jump with a jump of 37 feet, 5 inches.
The Orioles boys placed second out of nine teams with 66.5 points. Northern Virginia won with 118.5 points.
Gwynn also placed second in both the high jump and 300 hurdles and third in the 110 high hurdles. Nick Starks was second in the 400 for the Orioles, and Ian Guettler was second in the shot put.
In the girls meet, MSD placed third, while Northern Virginia won.
Jacqundia Fuller placed second in the 400 for the Orioles, and MSD’s 400 relay team placed third.
BASEBALL
SJCP 13, Annapolis Area Christian School 1
Sophomore Thomas McCaffery went 3-for-3 with a double and six RBIs to help the Vikings roll to a win.
St. John’s collected 12 hits. EJ Lowry and freshman Billy Swaney each had multiple hits and two RBIs.
Lowry picked up the win in the 10-run rule shortened game. He worked five innings, allowing four hits and striking out five.
Williamsport 11, Walkersville 9
The Lions rallied for six runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t pull out the comeback win.
Aiden Welch had three hits with a homer and three RBIs for Walkersville. Peyton Isemann had three hits with a double. Jaysen Jensen, Diego Flores (who doubled) and Julian Coley each had two hits.
TENNIS
BOYS
Walkersville 3, Williamsport 2
Singles: Paradapalli (Wa.) won 2-6, 6-4, 10-8; Puthmana (Wa.) lost 1-6, 6-4, 10-12. Doubles: Burns-Sharpe (Wa.) lost 6-3, 6-1; Gujalwar-Gilroy (Wa.) won 6-4, 6-1; Boledovic-Meyer (Wa.) 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS
Williamsport 4, Walkersville 1
Toms (Wi.) def. O. Miller, 6-0, 61; Warren (Wi.) def. H. Miller, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Reed/Walsh (Wi.) def. Cook/Silver, 6-1, 6-4; Hillman/Winterle (Wa.) def. Emerling/McArthur, 6-0, 6-4; Myer/Henley (Wi.) def. Garst/, 6-2, 6-2.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Quinnipiac 4, MSM 0
Mount St. Mary’s fell to top-seeded Quinnipiac in the semifinal round of the 2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Mercer County Park Tennis Center in West Windsor, New Jersey.
The Mount finishes the season with a 7-9 record.
