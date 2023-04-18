GIRLS LACROSSE
Frederick 13, Walkersville 12
Lizzie Goodwin scored off a free-position shot with 12.2 seconds left Tuesday night to cap a frantic comeback by the Cadets (5-2), who trailed by four goals with just under 11 minutes left.
Goodwin chipped in four goals with four assists to pace Frederick. Juls Brawner and Maddie Rydzewski each added four goals, with Brawner adding two assists and Rydzewski adding one. Nicole Sibold had one goal. Goalie Ari Harrilson had eight saves.
Walkersville goalie Cheyanne Offutt had a standout night with 17 saves. Samantha McDonough led the Lions offense with four goals and one assist, followed by Chloe Gaines with four goals. Natalie Meyer added three goals and an assist. Skylar McDonough had one goal.
St. John’s 17, The Friends School 5
The Vikings won their eighth straight behind four goals and two assists from Addison Scanlon.
Emilia Tippett also scored four goals, while Maya Graham had three goals and two assists. Kaylee Storm and Rylan Piccolo had two goals apiece. Gianna Lowery chipped in a goal while Grace Galanis had a goal, three ground balls and four draw controls.
Oakdale 19, Smithsburg 4
The Bears rolled, getting four goals each from Anna Alt and Allison Finley. Finley added three assists.
Grace Meyer contributed two goals and three assists. Kendal Farina, Kate Moore and Kaitlyn Staiger all added a pair of goals.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Catholic Prep 20, Chapelgate Christian Academy 1
The Vikings (4-3) had seven players score multiple goals, paced by Joe Novak and Drake McGrath, who had four apiece. Novak added two assists.
Nick Gamarra and Quinn Fletcher each had three goals apiece. Alex Piraino, Max Coots and Keller Neuman had two apiece. Goalie Landon Kunkle made four saves.
Oakdale 31, South Hagerstown 0
The Bears’ Shaun Wright, Drew Phipps and Brady Ryan each scored four goals. Wright added four assists.
Joe Hathaway and Johann Myles contributed three goals apiece.
Middletown 4, Brunswick 3
Knights goalie Gavin Vierling made seven saves in a low-scoring affair.
Myles Sontz scored two goals to lead Middletown. Ryan McLister and Jackson Cavanaugh each scored one goal. Griffin Sheridan and James Garruto each had an assist.
Walkersville 19, Frederick 1
Ethan Guillott paced the Lions with five goals and an assist.
Other Walkersville leaders were Brad Whitehouse (four goals, three assists), Ethan Patrick (three goals, three assists), Hayden Hanson (two goals, one assist), Jack Hafler (two goals, one assist) and Carson Finch (one goal, two assists). Angelo Torres had seven face-off wins to go with a goal and an assist.
Frederick goalie TJ Weaver made 12 saves. Sean Morton had the Cadets’ goal on an assist by Jude Hattenberger.
Tuscarora 19, North Hagerstown 1
The Titans had a trio of three-goal scorers in Liam Cauble, Koen Burdette and Dylan Cruz.
Cruz had three assists, while Burdette had two. Tyler Matthias-Magri contributed two goals and an assist, while Jordan Hartis had two goals.
Boonsboro 8, Thomas Johnson 5
Beckett Tayler scored three goals for TJ in the loss. Ryan Patterson and Spence Hart each had one goal. Goalie Joey Cox made eight saves.
BASEBALL
Thomas Johnson 11, Oakdale 1, 6 innings
The Patriots’ Logan Keepers hurled a complete game, allowing three hits and no earned runs.
Danny Orr went 3-for-3 with a double, while AJ Allen had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Jacob Hnath also had two hits.
Mathias Long had a triple for Oakdale.
Mount Airy Christian Academy 9, MSD 7
Nathan Sheppeck led the Orioles with two doubles and two RBIs.
Zeke Ortiz added two hits and an RBI, while Elian Zfati doubled and drove in two runs.
SOFTBALL
Thomas Johnson 8, Oakdale 6
The Patriots’ Grace Roark allowed just one earned run in a complete game. She added a pair of hits, including a double.
Everett Sechler went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Samiyah Abdul-Khabir had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Rebekah Floyd drove in three runs.
The Bears’ Janelle Bremner had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs. She also went the distance in the circle. Hailey Zimmerman added a pair of hits and an RBI.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 19-10, Chesapeake College 8-0
The Cougars’ Aidan Masters hit a home run and a double in the first game.
Dakota Smith got the win, pitching four innings and allowing five runs with four strikeouts.
In the second game, Chris Durkin earned the win, going to 6-0, after pitching four scoreless innings.
