FIELD HOCKEY
FCPS championship game
Urbana 2, Oakdale 0
The Hawks claimed the county title after receiving a pair of goals from Maggie Goodwin, both assisted by Emma Purcell on Friday.
Goalie McKenna Ladsen had three saves for the shutout.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Fairleigh Dickinson 10, Mount St. Mary’s 4
Mount St. Mary’s baseball saw another early lead fade away in the late innings, as Fairleigh Dickinson surged ahead in the fifth in Teaneck, New Jersey. It’s the Mount’s 11th straight loss.
Drawbaugh, Savastio and Myles Nicholson recorded multi-hit games for the Mountaineers.
COLLEGE GOLF
The Hood men finished fifth at the Middle Atlantic Conference Preview at Iron Valley Golf Club.
Brothers Brady Leonard and Tanner Leonard tied for ninth with matching rounds of 79 to lead the Blazers.
The Hood women finished second at the Stevenson Spring Invitational at Piney Branch Golf Club, paced by Jenna Frick (11th), who shot a 102.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s had five players recognized with All-Northeast Conference honors. Elisabeth Rockhill was named first team All-NEC while Maria Buonomo and Maggie Barron garnered second team accolades. In addition, Kayla Pennington and Isabella Wendler were named to the NEC All-Rookie team.
Rockhill led the Mount in scoring with seven points. Rockhill, a senior, finished with three goals and an assist in nine games. She is the first Mountaineer to earn first team All-NEC honors since Anna Lebo in 2007.
A senior, Buonomo picks up second team honors for the third consecutive year, becoming just the second Mountaineer in school history to earn an All-NEC selection three times. Buonomo headlined a Mount defense that produced a pair of shutouts and yielded 1.44 goals per game.
Joining Buonomo on the second team All-NEC honoree is graduate student Maggie Barron. She started five times in goal this season, posting a 1.56 goals against average and 33 saves in 405 minutes.
CORRECTION
A boys soccer story on B1 Friday misspelled Middletown player Wyatt Tribett’s last name.
